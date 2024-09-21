Joaquin Phoenix Pranked THIS Joker: Folie A Deux Co-star's Mom With Full Makeup During FaceTime Call

Joaquin Phoenix, no doubt a method actor, got into character once more on the set of Joker: Folie à Deux; some of his character’s antics even transitioned into real-life scenarios. Harry Lawtey, in a recent interview with Variety, recounted an incident from the set that involved Lawtey's mother being pranked by Phoenix, 49, during a late-night FaceTime call while still in Joker costume.

Lawtey, who stars as Joker's courtroom nemesis Harvey Dent, recalled Phoenix suggesting the prank call as a joke to scare his mom. He elaborated, "My mum was in England, so it was quite late, and she was getting ready for bed. And I said, ‘Hello,’ and then I brought the phone up to my face, and Joaquin put his head on my shoulder."

The prank was ultimately successful as it resulted in Lawtey's mom running away. He added, "My mum screamed, ran away, and woke up my dad."

Lawtey, 27, also complimented Phoenix and his commitment to the role. He gushed about watching Phoenix nail the iconic and disturbing Joker laugh and coughing after each take. He praised the actor's endurance and skills, calling it an education in acting. Phoenix had profoundly impressed the young Brit actor.

Joker: Folie à Deux gives an insight into Joker's time in Arkham Asylum. It follows Arthur Fleck as he tries to figure out who he is, falls in love, and discovers his penchant for music. Relative to this, Lawtey portrays Harvey Dent and this pits him directly opposing Phoenix's Arthur Fleck. It stars Lady Gaga, Zazie Beetz, Brendan Gleeson, and Catherine Keener alongside Phoenix and Lawtey.

Advertisement

While fans expect a lot of music and singing in this quasi-musical sequel, Lawety revealed to the outlet that there was no such need for him to sing. He added that it was quite alright for him not to be singing, especially with Lady Gaga being present right there. He said, "If there’s someone in that room who should be singing, it’s [Gaga]. And getting a front-row seat for that, it was a goosebumps moment."

Joker: Folie à Deux, directed by Todd Phillips, will be released in theatres on October 4, which is five years since the release of the original film that garnered a total of 11 Oscars. It won a total of two Oscars, one of which was for Joaquin Phoenix for Best Actor.

ALSO READ: Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix's Highly Anticipated Joker: Folie à Deux Faces Mixed Reviews At Venice Film Festival