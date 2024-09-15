Hugh Grant Reveals He ‘Wrote Some Scenes’ Of Bridget Jones 4 Before Getting On Board For Film; Details Inside

Hugh Grant will soon be reprising his role of Daniel Cleaver in the fourth part of the Bridget Jones movie, Mad About the Boy, which is scheduled to hit theaters on Valentine's Day, 2025. In her conversation with Vanity Fair, the actor opened up about his role in the film and the rewriting of a few scenes before agreeing to do the movie.

After initially denying presence in the movie, Grant revealed that he read the script and it was too good to not be a part of such a film. However, his part was near zero, and hence he had to add some dialogues.

While talking to the media portal, the Notting Hill actor revealed that he almost cried after reading the script and wanted to help with the project. He further added that, however much he wished to be in the film, there was barely any part written for his character, Daniel Cleaver, in it.

While not wanting to let go of the offer, the actor decided to rework the script by himself. He stated, "It's absolutely the best [Bridget Jones book], and I think it's very funny and very, very moving."

He went on to reveal, "I'm not in a lot; I did a week’s work, that's it... But when you see the film, you'll be very moved." Grant has been one of the constant actors in the Bridget Jones franchise alongside Renee Zellweger and Isla Fischer.

Moreover, the actor revealed that his Bridget Jones character was known to be very similar to his real-life personality. Grant claimed, "There are people in my life who have always said, 'Oh, that's much more like the real Hugh.'"

Meanwhile, in the first movie, Daniel had lost his battle against the character of Zellewegger but yet again returned for the second movie, Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason.

Speaking of his experience playing the role in the third film of the franchise, the actor recalled feeling that he couldn't fit in the part and decided to step away from the part. After Daniel’s character was left out of the script for the upcoming movie, the fans of the franchise presumed the character to be dead.

However, with the confirmation of Grant returning to the fourth movie, the audience will get a new perspective on the character.

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy will hit theaters on February 14, 2025.

