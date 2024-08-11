Hunger Games Actress Jena Malone Reveals Her Obsession With 'Emergency Prep'; Says She 'Daydreams' About It

If you’ve heard the phrase, you can never be too prepared. Jena Malone has practiced it and preached it to her fans. The actress, best known for her stint in movies like The Hunger Games, is actually taking those survival instincts seriously. Malone revealed that she is obsessed with ‘emergency prep’ and that she even daydreams about it.

Jena Malone first burst onto the Hollywood scene in 1996’s Bastard Out of Carolina. Her career trajectory has often been compared with that of Jodie Foster. Malone started her career as a child actress, eventually starring in young adult roles and leading roles.

Malone’s latest release is titled Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1. The on-demand movie is a Kevin Costner starrer civil war movie. The R-rated movie tells the story of a multi-faceted, 15-year span of pre-and post-Civil War expansion and settlement of the American West.

Jena plays Lucy in the movie and has been on a press tour to promote it. Malone also famously starred in the Hunger Games movies, playing Johanna Mason. She revealed a personal fact that she thinks fans might find weird.

Malone, who is a very prominent actress, is very much like your next-door neighbor and wants her fans to be vigilant. During the course of her interview with People, she was asked about her latest obsession. Her response will have to take a second back.

The Stepmom star revealed that she is obsessed with emergency prep and loves the idea of getting the community together for a drill. She elaborated, “I just finished a CERT class, which is community emergency response team, and signed up to be a volunteer firefighter in Burbank.

She continued to say that she “daydreams about getting the neighborhood together and what kind of drills we’re going to do.”

Jena has starred in over 85 movies and has a variety of roles to her credit. She has also starred with Jodie Foster, whom she is often compared with, in two movies.

On the personal front, Jena was in a relationship with photographer Ethan DeLorenzo in 2014. The two welcomed their son, Ode Mountain, in 2016, but their relationship did not work out, and the two eventually broke up in 2017.

Malone has been in a relationship with musician Alex Ebert since 2019. Jena was last seen as Lucy in Horizon, An American Saga Chapter 1, which is available to stream on demand.

