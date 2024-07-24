Rebel Moon Director’s Cut Release Date, Plot, Cast- Everything We Know

Zack Synder is a gift that keeps on giving. The celebrated director, who is known for his extensive work in the DCU, surprised the fans with a new trailer for the director’s cut of his space adventure saga, Rebel Moon. Synder, who previously created buzz for his director’s cut of the Justice League, is adding one more hour of story magic for Moon fans. But when will Rebel Moon's cut be released? And what is it about? Read on to learn everything you need about the creator’s extended cut.

The film achieved great viewership on Netflix despite getting mixed reviews. The first movie of the same name was released in 2023. A second part, titled Rebel Moon: Part 2: The Scaregiver, was released on April 12. The director’s cut of Rebel Moon will hit the streaming sites sooner than you think, and fans are excited to see Zack Synder’s vision play out in full.

What is Rebel Moon’s cut about?

Stemming from the brilliant mind of Zack Synder, Rebel Moon is a space adventure drama that tells the story of a group of rebels who are fighting to free a moon from an intergalactic army.

Led by the mysterious Kora, a band of misfits is the best bet for survival. The Netflix official logline reads that Kora is tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Motherworld. He then assembles a small band of warriors—outsiders, insurgents, peasants, and orphans of war who share a common need for redemption and revenge. In the shadow of an entire realm, a new army of heroes is formed.

Watch the trailer here:

Rebel Moon director’s cut release date

The idea for Rebel Moon came to Synder’s head in 1997, when he was in college. The director has shared before that J.J. Abrams's Star Wars inspired the movie, but it is a different universe in itself. Known for his work developing movies for the Synderverse in the DC universe, Zack Snyder shifted his focus to developing Rebel Moon after he directed Justice League.

After the two films' initial release in 2023 and 2024, a two-part director’s cut of Rebel Moon will be released. The director’s cut for both Rebel Moon—Chapter One: Chalice of Blood and Rebel Moon—Chapter Two: Curse of Forgiveness will be available on Netflix beginning August 2.

What is the runtime of Rebel Moon's director’s cut?

The original Rebel Moon films, Part One: A Child of Fire and Part Two: The Scargiver, were both slightly over two hours long. Snyder promises that the director's cut will have "close to an hour of extra content," which means both movies will be almost three hours long each.

Who stars in Rebel Moon director’s cut?

Synder’s Rebel Moon films feature an ensemble cast including Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Anthony Hopkins, Doona Bae, and Ray Fisher.

The star-studded cast also includes Stuart Martin, Cary Elwes, Corey Stoll, Michiel Huisman, Alfonso Herrera, and Ed Skrein. The list concludes with artists like Cleopatra Coleman, Fra Fee, Rhian Rees, Jena Malone, E. Duffy, Charlotte Maggi, Sky Yang, and Staz Nair.

The movies have developed a very loyal fan base, and despite the criticism, they have been said to conclude in a six-film saga. But no official confirmation has been made yet.

