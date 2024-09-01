'I Burst Into Tears': Kathryn Hahn Opens Up On Her Experience Reprising Her Role As Agatha Harkness For Upcoming Disney+ Series

Kathryn Hahn is back to reprise her beloved character Agatha Harkness for the upcoming highly anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe series Agatha All Along after first playing the role in WandaVision. Hahn recently opened up about her experience returning to depict the role and expressed how she wanted to ensure that Agatha retained her sharp and biting personality. Read on further to know more details!



In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Kathryn Hahn discussed her upcoming Marvel series and shared her thoughts on returning to play Agatha, a powerful witch again. Hahn recalled the time she first got the hint that she would get her show, noting that Jac Schaeffer, the head writer of WandaVision and the showrunner for her upcoming series, had expressed a desire to work with her again, saying how much she would love to write for her.

She added, "We both kept saying, 'we have unfinished business' to each other at the end of WandaVision." The actress shared that initially, she wasn't sure if this meant something within the Marvel universe or elsewhere, but their creative connection was clear. She said she "loved" Schaeffer's point of view and sense of humor, noting, "And this character just felt very easy."

Hahn further told the publication that when she was in Serbia shooting Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, she received an unexpected call from Marvel Studios co-president Louis D’Esposito, who asked her if she would like her own Marvel show, noting that after this call, her heart was "pounding."

The actress noted she was excited about it, but she kept downplaying it to herself until the first day of filming, expressing, "Someone had put a sign on the window in my trailer that said, 'welcome to your first day on your very own Marvel show' and I burst into tears."

Kathryn Hahn also revealed that she wanted her character Agatha to retain her "acerbic nastiness" and was excited to explore what lies beneath "that weird, hard, mean shell."

Hahn noted that she also wanted to include some music and keep the campy elements, including all the costume changes and performance aspects she loved from WandaVision. The actress expressed that Agatha’s old-school acting style, which involves putting on the ritz, was something she wanted to preserve.

According to Variety, the upcoming Marvel series Agatha All Along will follow Agatha Harkness, the infamous witch, who finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a spell. However, her interest is piqued when he asks her to guide him through the legendary Witches’ Road, "a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull a desperate coven and set off down, down, down The Road."

Meanwhile, the series will premiere on September 18, 2024 on Disney+.