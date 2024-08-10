Agatha All Along New D23 TRAILER Unleashes Darkness Into MCU With Kathryn Hahn, Aubrey Plaza And Coven Of Witches: Watch

D23 happens to be the most-awaited event of the year. And it surely should be, as Disney will make a number of announcements about their upcoming projects. A similar piece of mind-blowing news was revealed, which was accompanied by a fabulous performance of Agatha All Along.

The event, which is scheduled to take place from August 9 to 11, gave MCU fanatics a second look at Kathryn Hahn’s hex-loving witch, Agatha Harkness. On Friday, August 9, another trailer for Agatha All Along was released at the event. Well, that was not just it, as the event gave its audience a dazzling live performance delivered by the lead actress, Hahn herself.

Talking about the trailer, we see Agatha strolling through the woods, being a detective. The scene is exactly from the intro of the first trailer, while Joe Locke’s teen is heard poking at her, calling her a witch without a coven.

Soon, we get to see a flashback from WandaVisiion’s final battle between Scarlet Witch and Agatha. Further in the trailer, we see Agatha stepping into the morgue, and well, well, we are surely in for a long walk of horror this Halloween season.

After having a look at other characters from the series, including Locke, Sasheer Zamata, and more, we are introduced to what was missing all this time from a Disney tale: a new song, The Witches Road.

The introduction of Aubrey Plaza’s character Rio happens to be in the most hilarious way, as she arrives from beneath the ground, exactly like a zombie, digging her way up from six feet under.

It turns out that Agatha and her coven’s way to a prize is not going to be easy, as the road they are walking will test their knowledge of witchcraft. It also seems like they will be drained of their powers, as Hahn’s Agatha points out that they will survive the road without powers, just like witches have been doing it for many centuries.

Another hint that the trailer gives us of the coven being drained of powers are the words, “But the road takes everything,” shown in the clip.

With a lot of action, witches, and a devil, the trailer concludes.

Coming back to the D23 announcement, Kathryn Hahn performed the song The Witches Road on stage along with her co-stars, Locke, Patti LuPone, Ali Ahn, Zamata, and Debra Jo Rupp.

The song is written by the Emmy- and Oscar-winning team of Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

Agatha All Along will premiere its first two episodes on Disney+ on September 18, 2024.

