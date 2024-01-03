What 'wicked' tattoos did Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo get? Exploring their friendship as they make it permanent with ink

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo have taken their friendship to a whole new level in the enchanted realm of Oz, where it flourished amidst the production of the impending big-screen rendition of Wicked, by getting matching tattoos. The stars, who play Galinda/Glinda, the Good Witch, and Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, respectively, recently revealed their permanent tattoos on social media, giving fans an insight into the profound bond they have both on and off-screen, as per Entertainment Tonight.

For good: Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's timeless tribute to friendship

The sweet story of Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's friendship unfolds across their palms, where the words "For Good" are inscribed in a classic typewriter font. Ariana Grande teased the matching tattoos on her Instagram story, giving fans an up-close look at the tribute to Glinda and Elphaba's famed duet, "For Good." This melancholy song, located at the end of the show, has become synonymous with the characters' ongoing bond and now serves as a lasting emblem of Grande and Erivo's off-screen connection.

In an unexpected twist, the duo added another matching tattoo to their collection: a beautiful poppy flower gracing the sides of their hands. The symbolism of the poppy resonates with aficionados of the original Wizard of Oz, in which the Wicked Witch weaved magic to create a poppy field, lulling Dorothy and Toto to sleep. This extra ink not only pays tribute to the original material but also adds a symbolic element to Grande and Erivo's shared journey.

Advertisement

Behind the scenes: Filming ‘For Good'

Cynthia Erivo discussed the emotional depth of her song For Good during an interview at the Kennedy Center Honors. The actress spoke about the significant effect of filming the sequence over a week, underlining how important it was to them. "We felt like it was a lot for both of us," Erivo shared, emphasizing the emotional investment required to bring the popular musical to life.

Finding family in harmony

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's remarkable chemistry transcends beyond the screen, forming a bond akin to reuniting with a long-lost family member. Erivo jokingly referred to their harmonic singing as worming, emphasizing their vocals' remarkable closeness despite their differences. "It's like finding a family member you didn't know you had," Erivo said, highlighting the joyful partnership that has marked their work on Wicked.

As the film's release date approaches, both actresses are looking forward to sharing their combined efforts with audiences. "She's so excited for this," Cynthia Erivo said of Grande, adding, "She's so excited to go on this run with me. To celebrate together is gonna be really special."

Their matching tattoos are a tangible monument to the lingering magic produced during the production of Wicked and the true friendship that has taken root in Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's hearts.

ALSO READ: Why does Jennifer Lawrence hate New Year's eve? Actress reveals she's left 'drunk but disappointed'