'I Do Still Care': Gypsy-Rose Blanchard's Ex Husband Ryan Anderson Says He Misses Her On 3rd Anniversary

Ryan Anderson, the estranged husband of Gypsy-Rose Blanchard, went live on TikTok on July 2nd. He marked it as three years since they started dating. During the live session, he opened his heart about his ongoing feelings and recent conflicts.

A nostalgic anniversary

Earlier in the day, Blanchard’s present boyfriend Ken Urker had a heated argument with Anderson. Directing his words to Blanchard, Anderson apologized for their fight and sincerely showed concern for her welfare. “I do still care whether you want me to or not,” he acknowledged.

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup is a series that showcases this couple's relationship and its end currently airing on Lifetime. Anderson admitted feeling nostalgic when he remembered how he had had fireworks at Blanchard’s three years ago. He admits, “I need to move on but guys I have my moments where I miss her and today is one of them.”

Reflecting on the past

Blanchard and Anderson first met while she was serving an eight-year sentence for being involved in her mother’s murder. They got married during her time in prison and got back together after she was released in December 2023. Nevertheless, four months later, Blanchard filed for divorce.

Anderson talked about struggling with moving forward because they were married for one year and eight months. It was really just a cut-off with themselves communicating, he told them. They continued talking even after they separated but this changed once the show began airing.

Advertisement

Blanchard has now reconciled with her ex-fiancee Ken Urker who she is currently dating according to sources. Anderson criticized Urker's life by mentioning that it happened when he returned to his life due to public attention that flowed towards him.“That’s why you came back, fool,” remarked Ryan.

Moving forward

Despite what he feels though, Anderson stated that there is no ill will harbored against Blanchard.“I want y'all to support Gypsy. I think Gypsy's great, Gypsy's amazing. I still have all the love in the world for Gypsy. I'm not gonna say anything negative about her even if I want to or even if I feel like she deserves it ... I have too much respect for her.” he added.

Two weeks after she filed for divorce he took off his wedding ring and mentioned that he recently went out with a friend, but it was purely platonic. “I'm still picking up the pieces. I'm just being honest. I need to heal before I start a new [relationship],” he revealed.

Advertisement

Last week, Blanchard posted her own Q&A where she said she was the happiest she had been since filing for divorce and urged everyone to listen to their hearts. “Life is too dang short to be sad or feel trapped by anything in your life,” she encouraged.

Anderson hinted that more about their relationship's end will be revealed as the show progresses. Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup airs on Mondays on Lifetime.

ALSO READ: Gypsy Rose Blanchard Reveals She Wants To Work With Make-A-Wish; Here's Why