Gypsy Rose Blanchard Reveals She Wants To Work With Make-A-Wish; Here's Why

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard wants to give back. The Lifetime star, who was the victim of Munchausen by proxy and later convicted of the second-degree murder of her mother, disclosed her willingness to work with the non-profit, Make-A-Wish Foundation because of one particular reason.

Blanchard discussed her life and future objectives in a new Q&A video shared on her social media. She opened up about her former experiences with Make-A-Wish’s efforts for children and revealed why she wanted to work with them.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard wants to repay Make-A-Wish

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, 32, took a moment to answer all of her fans’ questions in a new Q&A video on YouTube, on Thursday, June 27. During the session, the former inmate explained she wanted to give back to the Make-A-Wish Foundation because her late mother, Claudine ‘Dee Dee’ Blanchard had taken advantage of the organization’s good work.

“It wasn't fair to those kids what my mom did, getting me a wish and pretending to make me look like a sick child so my mother could get us a free trip to Disney," Blanchard admitted in the Q&A. Therefore, she reflected on her experience and wanted to acknowledge their efforts through a small donation made by her.

Dee Dee suffered from a rare mental health disorder, Munchausen by proxy, where a parent tries to gain attention and sympathy by posing their child as a terminally sick patient with made-up illnesses.

Consequently, Blanchard and her mother earned a free trip to Disneyland at the age of 10 after the latter convinced Make-A-Wish of Blanchard’s fake health conditions.

The reality star, however, was disheartened by the fact and wanted to make things right with the organization. “Giving a donation to Make-A-Wish made me feel like I was giving that wish back to a child, that I was giving back what was taken,” she added.

After serving eight years in prison for plotting the murder of her mother, Blanchard is keen on charting out a new path for herself following her release in late 2023. Her newfound freedom also fills her with a passion for prison reform advocacy and generating awareness for Munchausen by proxy.

The Lifetime star recently made an appearance on The Kardashians after Kim reached out to her to discuss their shared objective for prison reform.

Additionally, Blanchard is the subject of the new Lifetime reality series, Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, which premiered on 3 June 2024. The feature is a follow-up to The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, released earlier this year.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is officially back with her ex-fiance

Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s life after prison is taking a new direction. Soon after getting a divorce from ex-husband Ryan Anderson, whom she married while in prison, the social media influencer has rekindled romance with ex-fiance, Ken Urker, per TMZ.

The couple was captured enjoying and showing PDA at a Jazz Fest in New Orleans in April. Gypsy Rose told TMZ, "We have a history that made for the perfect foundation for a new beginning.” She also claimed life is too short to not take a chance and is excited for her future with her ex-fiance-turned-boyfriend, Urker.

