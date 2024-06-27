Gypsy Rose Blanchard Shares Photo Montage With Boyfriend Ken Urker As He Moves To New Orleans; See HERE

Love is in the air for Gypsy Rose Blanchard as she shares a special moment in her relationship with Ken Urker. Recently, Urker made a big move to New Orleans to be closer to Blanchard. This milestone comes in their lives after a period of reconnecting.

Blanchard shared the news on her social media handle. She posted a touching montage on Instagram and TikTok. Let’s look at the montage closely and explore more about Gypsy and Ken’s bond.

A new beginning for Gypsy and Ken

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is known for her dramatic and highly publicized story. Recently, her boyfriend Ken Urker moved to New Orleans, just to be close to Blanchard. Blanchard shared a photo montage with snapshots of their time together.

The collage showed photos of Blanchard and her former fiancé enjoying the Jazz and Heritage Festival in April. One picture featured them sharing a kiss and many others featured them spending quality time outdoors. While Blanchard simply wrote, “❤️” in the caption, she shared the photo collection on TikTok with Kelsey Hart's "Life With You" playing in the background.

ALSO READ: Gypsy Rose Blanchard Officially Files For Divorce From Ryan Anderson Days After Announcing Split; Deets Inside

Urker’s move to New Orleans

Ken Urker recently moved to New Orleans to be closer to his girlfriend. This big step came just weeks after Gypsy’s stepmother, Kristy Blanchard told PEOPLE that Ken had found a place in the city. She clearly mentioned that he was soon planning to shift. Kristy shared that “Gypsy is so excited to have him closer” and described their love as rare and special.

Advertisement

Gypsy and Ken have a history together. They dated for two years from 2017 to 2019. Earlier this year, they started reconnecting. In April, they were spotted having lunches together. They even got matching tattoos. This happy reunion happened soon after Gypsy announced that she is separating from her husband, Ryan Scott Anderson in March. She filed for divorce shortly after that.

Gypsy admits that her relationship with Ken has evolved with time

During a chat with PEOPLE, Blanchard clarified that her relationship with Urker has evolved with time. They evolved naturally from a longstanding friendship over the years. She described Urker as not just a romantic partner but also as a pillar of support during her emotional journey post-divorce.

In case you are living under the blue, Ken visited Gypsy in prison, and during his first visit, they shared a passionate kiss. Their relationship grew stronger with time. Ken proposed to Gypsy in 2018 though their engagement wasn’t made public until 2019.

Advertisement

More about Ken and Gypsy’s relationship

Ken comes from a large supportive family, which contrasted with Gypsy’s isolated upbringing. Despite the difficulties of having a relationship with Gypsy, Ken remained devoted. According to reports, he even brought two engagement rings after the first one was confiscated. However, their relationship also had its share of challenges. They briefly called off their engagement in August 2019 but reunited shortly after.

Despite this, Gypsy ended up marrying Ryan Scott Anderson in June 2022. Their marriage didn’t last for long and Gypsy reconnected with Ken in 2024. Ken’s mother confirmed all the rumors of their rekindling romance and after a while, Gypsy started vocalizing them too.

ALSO READ: Ex Convict Gypsy Rose Blanchard Shares How She Marks Her Mother’s Death Anniversary