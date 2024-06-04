Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up: Premiere Date, Trailer Details, Where To Watch Online & More

Trigger Warning: This article contains details of murder and death, which could be triggering for some readers.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard stars in the new Lifetime series, Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up. The docu-series will offer candid glimpses into the ex-convict turned influencer’s personal life as she finally enjoys her freedom following her prison release in December. Life After Lock Up picks up right from where The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard's documentary left off in January.

The series will also explore her failed marriage and divorce with ex-husband Ryan Anderson whom she married in prison, and her experiences as a ‘free woman.” The official synopsis marks the show as a “delayed coming-of-age story.”

When is Life After Lock Up releasing?

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up premiered on Monday, June 3, 2024, at 9 p.m. ET. The episode titled, So This Is Freedom? delves into her first 12 hours of freedom after her prison release. But drama ensues as the court warns her of a parole violation that would send her back to prison if she doesn’t leave Missouri right away.

The eight-episode run of Life After Lock Up will be released weekly every Monday, with the season finale airing on July 22. The next episode is scheduled for June 10, titled Independence Is Scary.

Where to watch?

Life After Lock Up will be available for viewers to watch on Lifetime exclusively.

For streaming the docuseries, fans can tune into TV streamers like DirecTV Stream, Hulu+ Live TV, Fubo TV, and Sling TV. Additionally, the episodes will be available on Lifetime’s official site the following day.

Trailer Details

The official trailer for Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up dropped on May 1, 2024. It started off with a snippet from The Prison Confessions, saying, “you know my story, now let’s see what I do with my life.”

The trailer weighs in on the popularity boost Blanchard has been subject to in the past few years. Glimpses from her life after prison are showcased, while the paparazzi seem to ceaselessly follow her around as she walks hand-in-hand with her ex-husband Anderson. Later on, a couple of intense moments follow as she tackles the challenges of the modern world.

What is Life After Lock Up about?

The new Lifetime docuseries will delve deeper into Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s life after she was released from prison on December 28, 2023. According to the official synopsis, Life After Lock Up is an “authentic, raw, and revealing look at Gypsy’s new life on the outside,” per USA Today.

It also explores her short-lived marriage with Ryan Anderson, a teacher from Lake Charles, Louisiana, and a following reconciliation with ex-fiance, Ken Urker. Speaking of her post-prison wisdom, Blanchard told People that the Gypsy in prison was someone “very lost and confused” whereas now, “she’s a little bit more wise, has a little bit more experience under her belt and is still very hopeful for the future.”.

Who is Gypsy Rose Blanchard?

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is an ex-convict who was sentenced to ten years in prison for plotting the murder of her mother, Claudine ‘Dee Dee’ Blanchard with her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn who is serving a life sentence. She was charged with second-degree murder and hence was released in December 2023 after serving seven years in prison.

Blanchard lived in Springfield, Missouri with her mother who suffered from Munchausen syndrome by proxy, which made her the victim of Dee Dee’s abuse for most part of her life. The syndrome is a mental health disorder that involves gaining sympathy by presenting a child as sick with made-up illnesses.

Blanchard shot to fame after documentaries and TV shows about her experience and life story caught viewers’ attention. Joey King starred in the Emmy-winning Hulu drama, The Act which is based on Blanchard’s story. Likewise, the hit 2017 documentary, Mommy Dead and Dearest also cast the spotlight on Blanchard’s abuse. It also made it to Kim Kardashian’s must-watch crime shows list.

Blanchard’s partnership with Lifetime has simply vaulted Blanchard into a pop culture star. She is also set to guest star in Hulu’s wildly popular, The Kardashians, after Blanchard featured in a fleeting preview where Kim reaches her home to discuss their shared passion for prion reform, last month.

The next episode of Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up will air on Monday, June 10 on Lifetime at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same

