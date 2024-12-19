“I Don’t Remember a Time….’: Justine Bateman Expresses How She Is Frustrated Over Cancel Culture

Justine Bateman has her share of words to express about what she feels about cancel culture. Making a recent appearance on a talk show, the filmmaker opened up about a trend that had begun back when Donald Trump won in 2016.

Talking to Megyn Kelly in a pre-recorded interview, Justine Bateman stated, “I don’t remember a time in my career where there was an absence of criticism of me.”

For those who are a big fan of Bateman and The Megyn Kelly Show, this conversation will be aired on SiriusXM next Thursday.

During the discussion with the host, the In the Eyes of a Stranger actress went on to add that in her life there has always been a person or two—and I say that sarcastically, like more than one person—who’s got a problem with me.”

Bateman then continued that it may be her presence that irritates people around her, or maybe they think that she has done something to her face.

Talking about a previous event, when she had stated, “decompressing from walking on eggshells for the past four years,” on social media, the actress from Men Behaving Badly went on to add that he is glad the recent elections have ended a “mob mentality momentum.”

“The last eight years, and most acutely the last four years, were fucking unbearable,” Justine Bateman added.

Expressing herself further, the Out of Order actress then stated that she doesn't wish to go through anything like that in her life ahead. Calling what she experienced in the last few years the most “un-American situation,” Bateman mentioned that she is done with her past experience.

While the host, Kelly, agreed with her words, Justine Bateman went on to state that it is awful to not let people say what they feel, not to let them ask about anything, and to not let anyone question any statement.

The actress even mentioned that the motion felt like revenge.

