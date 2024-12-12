Donald Trump Appoints Kari Lake as New Director of The Voice of America
Former news anchor Kari Lake, a staunch Trump loyalist, has been appointed to head the Voice of America, raising questions about the future independence of the U.S. government’s international broadcast network.
Donald Trump has named Kari Lake as the new director of the Voice of America, selecting a vocal ally to oversee the U.S. government’s international media operations. This move signals potential shifts in the agency's direction, echoing controversies from Trump’s previous administration.
Lake, a former television news anchor, recently lost her U.S. Senate race in Arizona to Democrat Ruben Gallego after her earlier defeat in the 2022 Arizona gubernatorial election. Despite these setbacks, Trump praised Lake's commitment to his agenda and announced her appointment on Truth Social, emphasizing her role in promoting “American values of Freedom and Liberty” worldwide.
During Trump’s first term, his pick for the U.S. Agency for Global Media, Michael Pack, drew significant criticism for attempting to influence the editorial independence of the Voice of America and other government-backed media outlets. Pack's actions, including removing key leaders and pushing for more administration-aligned narratives, were later curbed by judicial rulings reaffirming a 1994 law that ensures the editorial autonomy of VOA.
Lake’s appointment is seen as a continuation of Trump’s efforts to reshape the Voice of America. Known for her support of Trump’s false claims about the 2020 presidential election and contesting the results of her own gubernatorial race, Lake’s leadership could prompt renewed debates about the agency’s role and mission.
Kari Lake’s appointment signals a bold and potentially contentious chapter for the Voice of America. As Trump gears up for another bid for the presidency, Lake’s tenure could serve as a litmus test for the balance between government oversight and media independence in public broadcasting.
