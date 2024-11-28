Throwback: Revisit The Time Donald Trump Responded To Taylor Swift's Political Post; See Here

Donald Trump had reacted to Taylor Swift’s endorsement for the Democratic candidates amidst his being the President in 2018. While addressing the media personnel, the former President of the United States claimed that he has been liking 25% less of the Taylor Swift songs.

Taking to her Instagram, Swift released a post where she took a stand on the candidates from the opposition party, which steered criticism and backlash for the Grammy-winning singer.

In her social media post, Taylor went on to write, "In the past I've been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now.”

Moreover, the pop icon specifically pointed her comments towards Marsha Blackburn, who was the Republican Senate at the time. The musician further wrote, "Her voting record in Congress appals and terrifies me,” referring to the latter’s voting record on gender equality.

In response to Swift’s comments, Trump reacted by claiming that Blackburn had been doing her job just fine in the singer’s home state. The politician said, "She's a tremendous woman. I'm sure Taylor Swift doesn't know anything about her."

The war of words between Swift and Trump has been going on since the past few years, and in the recent presidential elections as well, the musician endorsed Kamala Harris over Trump.

Disagreeing with the Anti-Hero singer’s stand for the Democratic candidate, the former president took to his X account and shared a post with the words, “I Hate Taylor Swift.”

On the contrary, Donald Trump thanked Swift in a 2012 post for clicking a picture with him and went on to describe her as "fantastic" and a “terrific’ woman.

Back in the day, Swift did not openly endorse any political leader, while celebrities like Lady Gaga and Beyonce supported Hilary Clinton. She revealed to the media portal that the reason behind doing so was "because it might influence other people.”

She further added, "I don't think that I know enough yet in life to be telling people who to vote for.”

Meanwhile, Donald Trump is set to become the 47th President of the USA after defeating Harris by a lesser margin.

