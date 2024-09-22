'I Feel And Wish That...': Tia Mowry Reveals She Is No Longer Close With Sister Tamera Mowry

Tia Mowry has recently opened up about the changes in her relationship with twin sister Tamera Mowry Housley and how she dealt with divorce from ex-husband Cory Hardrict on her new reality show Tia Mowry: My Next Act. The show will be aired on WE TV. Tia relayed her emotions by sharing a teaser, on her 46th birthday, about being away from Tamera and living independently for the very first time.

Tia talked about how she always had someone or the other in her life. Since it was her twin sister and then, her husband was with her during their 22 years together. Having gone through the separation and becoming single now, she remarked that she felt lonely.

Having resided in separation from her sister, the Twitches star realized the bond that had existed between the twins had been marred by distance. Tia got married to Hardict in 2008 and announced divorce 14 years later.

Mowry said, "It's times like this when I feel and wish that my sister and I were still close and I could pick up the phone and call her. But that's just not where we are right now." Many fans were surprised to learn that they have grown apart despite Tamera supporting Tia throughout the challenging times of her divorce.

Although the sisters have been apart recently, an insider reassured People magazine that the sisters have not grown further apart emotionally and the distance is simply a physical one.

Both sisters have been particularly preoccupied with work-related activities off-screen. Tia resides in Los Angeles, while Tamera has moved to Napa. This then means that the two of them are not able to spend as much time as they used to when they were both residing in California. Although they are now physically farther apart than before, the tie that exists between them is still intact.

Tia also took the opportunity to reflect on her divorce journey. Tia developed to a point of total burnout where she had to pretend to be ok when she was not strictly smiling. She has a lovely house and two amazing kids, Cree who is thirteen years old, and Cairo who is six years old, but there was something that was missing. In the teaser, Tia noted that the divorce was akin to learning how to live life afresh. She said, "I think I lost me. I have this beautiful house, I have amazing kids, but the one thing I don't have is love."

Tia Mowry first announced her separation from Cory Hardrict in October 2022 via Instagram. She let her fans know that the former couple would continue to share an amicable relationship despite the divorce while co-parenting their children.

