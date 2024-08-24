'I Have to Stay on My Toes': Jane Lynch Reveals She Tries to 'Mirror' Only Murders in the Building Co-Star Steve Martin

Stars like Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short, as well as other cast members like Jane Lynch, attended the Only Murders in the Building Season 4 premiere on August 22 at the Paramount Lot in Los Angeles.

Jane Lynch, who portrays Sazz, talked about her function as Steve Martin's character Charles' stunt double in an exclusive interview. Lynch clarified that part of her job is to watch Martin closely during rehearsals.

She explained how she watches Martin's movements and adjusts her own to match them, ensuring that she is in sync with him. Lynch stated that, while traditional stunt techniques are used on occasion, the goal is always to achieve the best effect possible.

Lynch also discussed the challenges of her role, stating that she does not feel nervous when mirroring Martin. Instead, she emphasized that Sazz has her own distinct personality apart from Charles. According to Lynch, Sazz is a unique character who does not simply imitate Charles.

By taking this approach, Lynch is able to add her own personality to the part rather than just mimicking Martin's persona. Lynch and Martin's interaction demonstrates how enjoyable and collaborative their work is, which adds to the show's dynamic performances.

Martin Short recently revealed some intriguing details about his role in the upcoming fourth season of Only Murders in the Building. He explained that during certain stunts, Selena Gomez does the more dangerous parts while taking a safer position. Short described how, in these scenes, Gomez would pause and mimic her actions before taking on the more dangerous roles himself, allowing him to relax with a cappuccino.

Advertisement

Gomez expressed her enthusiasm for working with Martin Short and Steve Martin. She stated that being on set with them was a delightful experience due to their high level of professionalism. Gomez also stated that she enjoys working with them and the positive environment they create on set.

Martin Short agreed with Gomez's assessment, stating that working with her and Martin is enjoyable. He emphasized that the job is enjoyable, and that the anticipation of each workday heightens the excitement. Short also discussed his long friendship with Martin, which adds a personal element to their professional collaboration.

The characters Oliver Putnam, Mabel Mora, and Charles-Hayden Savage will be looking into their friend Sazz Pataki's murder in the upcoming season. They're going to travel all the way to Hollywood to have their podcast turned into a movie. Zach Galifianakis, Eva Longoria, and Eugene Levy will all make brief appearances throughout the season, portraying heightened versions of the film's central characters.

Advertisement

Molly Shannon, a successful businesswoman involved in the investigation, will also be joining the cast. Along with Melissa McCarthy, Richard Kind, Sazz Pataki, Meryl Streep, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, and Michael Cyril Creighton, former cast members Kumail Nanjiani, and Melissa McCarthy will also be making appearances.

ALSO READ: Steve Martin And Martin Short's Friendship Timeline: How Long Have Only Murders In The Building Castmates Been Beaus?