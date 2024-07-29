Dan Aykroyd Defends Melissa McCarthy's All-Female Ghostbusters Reboot

Former Ghostbuster Dan Aykroyd talked about the film's lasting appeal in a recent interview. Aykroyd loves the series, even the all-female reboot from 2016. It wasn't without controversy and criticism, but Aykroyd praised it and its cast. Alongside his fellow original Ghostbusters, Aykroyd remains an active and passionate part of the ghost-busting universe.

Any of the Ghostbusters are just fine to Dan Aykroyd

While promoting his new Audible Original, Blues Brothers: The Arc of Gratitude, Dan Aykroyd discussed the franchise's lasting appeal, telling PEOPLE that his role as Ray Stantz is the one he is most recognized for.

"These are movies that you want to watch again; you want to see them again," he shares. "I think that's neat to make stuff that endures, that people want to watch once, twice, thrice."

Aykroyd also addressed the controversy surrounding the 2016 female-led Ghostbusters reboot, noting that it faced sexist criticism from some fans. Leslie Jones mentioned in her memoir that she "got put through the ringer" due to the backlash, and all of the movie's stars spoke out against the hate.

He praised Paul Feig's Ghostbusters reboot, directed by Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones, Melissa McCarthy, and Kristen Wiig. He said, "But boy, I liked that film, I thought that the villain at the end was great. I loved so much of it." Although he was frustrated with the production costs, Aykroyd acknowledged his own shortcomings as a producer. "I liked the movie Paul Feig made with those spectacular women," he said of the villain and various elements of the story.

Aykroyd was proud of his involvement and expressed his support. "Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones, Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, you're never going to do better than that," he said, praising the cast. In addition to expressing his pride in licensing the movie and being part of it, Aykroyd called it a great addition to the Ghostbusters franchise.

Co-star Ernie Hudson reminisce about the movie

Ghostbusters co-star Ernie Hudson praised Feig and the movie's stars while questioning the plot earlier this year. Ernie Hudson, who starred alongside Aykroyd in Ghostbusters, also spoke about the 2016 reboot. Hudson told The Independent that he respected director Paul Feig but questioned the decision to reboot the franchise instead of creating a new film.

Fans became attached to the original story and characters, so they found the reboot disappointing. Although Hudson enjoyed the movie, it didn't live up to his expectations. Ghostbusters II came out in 1989, and both men appeared in Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire in 2024. The fourth Ghostbuster, Harold Ramis, died in 2014.

According to Aykrold, in an interview with PEOPLE, he still has to manage the Blues Brothers and Ghostbusters offices. "I thought I'd be able to retire five years ago, but that hasn't happened. That's okay. I'm grateful to keep working."

