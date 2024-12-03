‘I Need Help:’ Meghan Trainor Expresses Her Regret For Getting Too Much Botox And Lip Filler

Meghan Trainor is truly one of the people who have no problem being publicly unfiltered while sharing her opinions and experiences. Celebrities usually deny botox claims, but the songstress is not one of those as she not only accepted it but also expressed regret for doing so.

Trainor talked about it in her Workin’ On It With Meghan Trainor and Ryan Trainot podcast saying, “I got too much Botox and I need help.” She admitted to messing up and that she got it a handful of times, just in her forehead.

The All About That Bass singer shared that she also regretted getting a filler on her upper lip. She said someone convinced her that if she did a filler right above her upper lip, he could have a beautiful flip on her upper lip.

The singer expressed, “And I could have one for the first time in my whole 30 years of living — it was not true.” She also said that she was not able to smile properly. The Me Too singer demonstrated this by smiling at the camera and saying that was how big she was able to smile.

Further in the episode the songstress reflects back on the process that led her to get Botox for the first time. She said, “I was like, ‘This is young.’ People gave me compliments (saying) ‘You look rested.’ So I was like, ‘I’m going to do it again.’ I just got back from tour.”

Trainor gave a message to her listeners that this entire experience taught her that it was okay to not “try everything.”

But she also got candid about what she plans to do next when it comes to body alterations. Trainor shared that she has planned to get breast augmentation.

The singer revealed that having kids has resulted in this decision and that she has lost some weight and her breasts are “saggy” now. She also said that having it done would also help out with the concert outfits, where she would not have to wear the most supportive bras that would potentially ruin the look.

The songstress further expressed, “I have wanted this my whole life. So I’m going to have boobies that don’t look at the floor and it’s going to be huge,” adding that this would be a very big thing for her confidence.

