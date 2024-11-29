I Need Money Because...": Cardi B Reveals $2M Shopping Spree After Divorce

Cardi B recently opened up about her post-divorce finances and the extravagant lifestyle she maintains. The rapper, who filed for divorce from her husband Offset in the summer of 2024 after six years of marriage, revealed her major shopping spree and daily expenses during a late-night Twitter Spaces chat on November 27.

Cardi B revealed that she spent over $2 million on a shopping spree after her divorce from Offset. The shopping spree included designer bags, high-end jewelry, and other luxury items.

She proudly stated, "In October alone, I spent about $2 million just on the gifts I bought for myself. Because you know what? I’m divorced, I’m single, and shopping makes me feel good." Among her purchases, Cardi mentioned that she bought $295,000 worth of jewelry from designer Elliot Eliantte.

The rapper stated that shopping provided her with a sense of relief and personal satisfaction, especially after the emotional challenges of her divorce.

“I’m an expensive b*tch; I love money, I breathe money, I smell money, and I need money because I got a lot of bills to pay,” she said. Cardi B’s approach to spending is unapologetically bold, and she continues to live life on her own terms.

Despite her lavish spending, Cardi B remains financially stable, thanks to her impressive earnings. She revealed that she makes up to $2.5 million per show, depending on the location. "I make $1.5 million per show in the U.S. and $2.5 million if I perform abroad," she shared.

However, her expensive lifestyle comes with significant daily costs. In the Twitter Spaces chat, she broke down some of the bills she handles regularly. These include paying for cleaning services, car services, 24-hour security, and even the legal fees of her friends.

Cardi also revealed that she pays her nanny USD 700 a day to take care of her children. “Every single time I step out, just hair and makeup is about $4,000 to $5,000, depending on the length of the f###### hair," Cardi said. "My outfits don’t even cost less than f###### $8,000. Just so I can step out of the house, let’s make that clear."

Cardi B and Offset’s relationship has been turbulent since they began dating in February 2017. The couple secretly married in September 2017, but their marriage faced multiple public struggles.

In December 2018, they split due to cheating rumors, only to reconcile later. In September 2020, Cardi filed for divorce after another round of infidelity rumors, but they reconciled once again, welcoming their son Wave a year later.

In June 2023, Offset accused Cardi B of being unfaithful, a claim she denied. However, in July 2024, Cardi B confirmed that she had filed for divorce, stating her goal was to obtain primary custody of their children. A representative for Cardi B later confirmed the divorce in August 2024, confirming the end of their six-year marriage.

