Tumultuous Love Story Of Cardi B And Offset; A Closer Look At The Timeline Of Their Relationship

From potholes to pregnancy, Cardi B and Offset have shared a roller-coaster relationship. Since they began dating in early 2017, the couple has gone through cheating scandals, secret marriages, and the joys of parenthood. Still, they remain inseparable. Cardi B and Offset’s courtship began in 2017.

Their attraction was evident, and their love story quickly gained popularity among fans. They secretly got married on September 20, 2017. A month later, during Power 99's Powerhouse concert in Philadelphia, Offset publicly proposed to Cardi on stage. The public proposal seemed amiss as they were already secretly married.

Trials and tribulations

It was not all roses in their relationship. In September 2020, nearly three years after their secret wedding, Cardi filed for divorce, but they reunited just weeks later. Both partners have had allegations of infidelity thrown at them but still managed to hold onto their loving bond to this day, as seen with expensive gifts, PDAs, and family-oriented music videos like Jealousy.

February 2017: First public date

Offset arranged a date through his publicist while Cardi’s career was blossoming in New York City. During the Super Bowl in February 2017, they made their first appearance together as a couple. In one instance, Offset live-streamed featuring Cardi, which fans later reposted.

Valentine’s Day 2017: Instagram official

On Valentine’s Day, Cardi uploaded a video of herself with Offset on Instagram, thereby making it official that they were dating each other. This video revealed some moments from their Super Bowl rendezvous, implying that, indeed, something was going on between them romantically speaking.

Nevertheless, both she and Offset denied any romantic linkages between themselves in subsequent interviews, leaving the audience guessing.

Met Gala afterparty and beyond

In May 2017, at the Met Gala after-party, the couple was seen together and could not hide their affection for one another. Cardi, however, still avoided publicly accepting that they were dating. Offset’s big move in July 2017 of giving Cardi a $60,000 chain made people wonder even more.

Engagement rumors and confirmation

In August 2017, Offset posted a video wearing an enormous ring that sparked off engagement speculations, which Cardi denied at the MTV Video Music Awards. However, hearts melted after Offset posted a sweet birthday message to Cardi in October 2017. Within weeks of a publicized split in the same month, they reconciled.

Public proposal and musical collaborations

Offset proposed to Cardi while performing on stage during a sold-out concert in Philadelphia on October 29, 2017. The fans went crazy when she said yes! By the end of the year, he had released his single Bartier Cardi, in which she mentioned her fiancé, Offset.

Cheating scandals and resilience

Their relationship almost came to an end in December 2017 after a cheating scandal involving Offset emerged. He was captured by video with another woman, although he claimed someone had hacked into his cell phone system.

Yet amidst all the allegations of infidelity that trailed their union, both parties insisted on being faithful partners. In response to this drama, Cardi took to social media, stating that she needed time to think about her relationship.

Permanent ink and renewed vows

Offset got a tattoo reading Cardi B on him as an act of commitment towards her in January 2018. This declaration showed how much he loved her and reassured fans about their strong bond.

Parenthood and beyond

Kulture Kiari Cephus is their first child, born in July 2018, followed by Wave Set Cephus, their recent baby number two, bringing even more joy into their lives. They have weathered numerous public fights and rumors but remained strong for their children.

Cardi's music often mirrors her personal life. On 29 March 2018, for instance, she dropped Be Careful With Me, which many thought was directed at Offset, cautioning him about the results of his actions. A few weeks later, on Saturday Night Live, she disclosed during a performance that the couple were expecting their first child together.

Talking about trust matters

In an interview with GQ in April 2018, Cardi revealed that trust was a major issue between them as a couple. She called it one big waiting game triggered by external talks and inner fears that dictated who would make the call. Nonetheless, she mentioned that Offset has been a supportive partner in her job.

Glamour and the unveiling

Late in June 2018, Cardi and Offset took a cover photo for Rolling Stone, which displayed Offset kissing her pregnant belly. This contrasted with their earlier concealed marriage when Cardi revealed it on her Twitter handle. The actress humorously addressed her critics to clarify that she had not delivered a child out of wedlock.

Arrival of Kulture Kiari Cephus

On July 10, 2018, the couple was blessed with a baby girl named Kulture Kiari Cephus. It was a moment of celebration that marked a new phase in love and family building.

Speculations and public statements

Nonetheless, rumors concerning infidelity persisted even after their child was born. In October 2018, W magazine reported Cardi’s account of their relationship challenges like none other.

This included frequent separations due to work and doubts about each other. On the other hand, she also emphasized how much they loved each other deeply while fearing the loss of each other’s presence.

Hints toward joint album

In November 2018, however, Offset seemingly opened up about going into the studio with his wife as partners who are ready to come up with another groundbreaking album. He said marrying Cardi was reason enough for him because she meant so much in his life and could influence him positively.

Short breakup and public apology

In December last year, Cardi announced the end of their union through Instagram, marking painful moments for the family members involved. Offset also took to social media platforms to request forgiveness from Cardi.

He also interrupted her performance during Rolling Loud, and she handed him a bouquet and apologized publicly for what he did. But this act made things worse. Thus, later on, Cardi asked fans via an Instagram post to stop bashing Offset online as he remained her family.

Conquering challenges

In a January 2020 interview, Cardi also touched on why she chose to remain with Offset in spite of his cheating scandals. She mentioned forgiveness as an important tool for them. She explained that priests were involved in their reconciliation process, which signified their determination to make things work in marriage.

Dream house and family celebrations

Cardi B and Offset have posted pictures of a dream house costing 5.8 million, which they bought in Atlanta during Christmas 2019. Their social media accounts are bombarded with posts about how much love they share for one another and their children.

Offset spoiled Cardi on Mother’s Day 2020 using Hermes Birkin bags among other expensive gifts, including many roses. On Father’s Day, Cardi took a picture of all of Offset’s children, making him feel loved and showing her blended family together.

The divorce filing and reconciliation

In September 2020, Cardi filed divorce papers indicating that it was not about infidelity, especially after quickly clearing the air over it. Instead, she blamed endless fights and inability to see eye to eye as being responsible for this act.

This made the couple even stronger again. Offset surprised Cardi by buying her a billboard space and gifting her a Rolls Royce on her twenty-eighth birthday last month. They went ahead to celebrate together in Las Vegas, where they had some cute moments displaying affection before finally reconciling.

A rocky but resilient romance

Though there have been ups and downs in Cardi B's and Offset's relationship, they have always been there for each other whenever any dispute arises between two people who care very much about each other.

Nevertheless, these signs point out commitment to solving differences and, if possible, helping when there is a need. The journey only emphasizes how love can be complicated, further made difficult by being under public scrutiny while at least fighting hard to hang onto what is left within you.

Public expressions of love and luxurious gifts

But despite breaking up and getting back together, Cardi B and Offset never miss a chance to express their feelings for one another. They have done this by buying lavish presents and writing heartfelt words on Instagram, among other things. Sometimes, they show pictures of their children, Kulture Kiari Cephus and Wave Set Cephus, when demonstrating family unity in public.

June 27, 2021: Bun in the oven

During the 2021 BET Awards performance with Migos, Cardi revealed that she is expecting her second child. The outfit she wore while performing received wide media coverage as it had a mesh overlay, which exposed her baby bump.

September 4, 2021: Say hello to Wave

In September, he gave birth to his second son, Wave Set Cephus. Months later, they shared adorable photos, and Cardi enthusiastically agreed to Offset’s choice of name.

November 29, 2022: Coping with grief

According to Cardi, they had a little trouble accepting the tragic death of Offset’s cousin and fellow Migos member Takeoff. In a message filled with compassion, she talked about her struggles in supporting her husband, Offset, through these hard times.

January 17, 2023: Working through issues

Cardi appeared on The Jason Lee Show, where she revealed how she and Offset worked out a bad time in their relationship. She commended him for his commitment to changing himself, even if it meant saving their marriage.

February 12, 2023: Valentine’s Day special

Their preferred McDonald’s meal was brought together by the duo with the launch of the Cardi B & Offset Meal. This move gave an insight into how fun-loving and romantic this couple can be.

May 14, 2023: Mother’s Day celebration

The rapper shared images of lots of roses all over her house, which were a present from her darling hubby on Mother's Day. A social media update she posted demonstrated admiration and gratitude for the love that unifies them.

June 26, 2023: Denying cheating allegations

Taking to Twitter to address rumors about infidelity leveled against her, Cardi said that there was no truth behind it. The hip-hop artist upholding her loyalty towards Offset emphasized that he is still all hers, putting aside any false claims.

July 28, 2023: The Jealousy music video

Together, they also released Jealousy, a dual musical effort accompanied by their kids. The project showcased their connectedness as a family.

October 18, 2023: Re-establishing trust

Offset discussed his efforts to regain his wife’s trust during an episode of Call Her Daddy podcast. He stressed that communication is vital and both parties must respect each other's standpoints.

October 22, 2023: Cardi’s support

She went on to eulogize Offset for his resilience and hard work on Twitter. The tweet highlighted her husband’s achievements and their bond.

December 4, 2023: Cryptic messages

Cardi B conveyed a message through Instagram that suggested something was wrong with the couple, which made their followers speculate about their relationship status.

December 10-11, 2023: Denials and confirmations

Chrisean Rock accused Offset of cheating, but he denied it. Meanwhile, Cardi confirmed she was no longer in a relationship during an Instagram Live broadcast. She said in a live chat on Jan 1, 2024, that they were back together, although not officially.

Emotional outbursts and reconciliation

The relationship's volatility was evident on December 15, 2023, when Cardi B could be seen crying uncontrollably via an Instagram video. She talked about how frustrated she was with him taking everything for granted and giving nothing back to her emotionally, too.

Her outburst of emotions demonstrated underlying serious problems between them. By New Year’s Eve, however, the couple was back together, celebrating and sharing intimate moments again. Cardi revealed this in a live chat on January 1, 2024, but also clarified that they were not yet officially reconciled.

Creative collaborations

In March 2024, Cardi B released a new music video called Like What (Freestyle), directed by Offset. This business alliance indicated that their friendship extends beyond just personal issues interfering with their relationship. They attended the New York Knicks game for a date night in April of the same year, showing more proof of their efforts to keep connected.

Mother’s Day and complicated feelings

By Mother's Day in May 2024, Offset had given her many things, including three chain necklaces and some huge bouquets. Cardi thanked him on Instagram and felt pampered by his gesture.

Nevertheless, despite these public displays of love, during a Rolling Stone interview she did on May 16, 2024, the rapper admitted that their relationship was still complicated.

She stressed their close friendship, saying, “It’s not even about love.” It is difficult for them to be apart because Cardi argued that they share a bond that transcends romantic love.

