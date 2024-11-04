‘You Don’t Know Nothing’: Cardi B Fires Back At Elon Musk's 'Puppet' Comment

The political conversation heated up this weekend as Cardi B had a sharp response to Elon Musk. The Grammy-winning rapper clapped back at the billionaire after he referred to her as a puppet in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Musk shared a clip from Cardi B’s appearance at a Harris for President rally in Milwaukee on November 1, where she showed her support for Vice President Kamala Harris.

In his post, Musk wrote, “Another puppet who can’t even talk without being fed the words. The Kamala campaign has no authenticity or true empathy.” Cardi B did not hold back in her reply, challenging Musk’s understanding of everyday American struggles. “I’m not a puppet, Elon,” she wrote on X.

“I’m a daughter of two immigrant parents that had to work their a** off to provide for me! I’m a product of welfare, I’m a product of section 8, I’m a product of poverty, and I’m a product of what happens when the system is set up against you.”

Cardi B further stated about her background and upbringing, calling out Musk for his lack of understanding about what many Americans go through. “But you don’t know nothing about that. You don’t know not one thing about the American struggle,” she added. Known for speaking her mind, the rapper made it clear that she wouldn’t let Musk’s comments go unanswered.

She finished her post with a touch of humor, adding, “PS fix my algorithm,” referencing ongoing frustrations that many social media users, including celebrities, have about their content reach.

Cardi B’s speech at the Democratic rally at the Wisconsin State Fair Exposition Center was emotional and personal. Speaking on behalf of the Harris-Walz ticket, she showed her admiration for Vice President Kamala Harris and explained why she is backing Harris in her presidential campaign. Despite facing issues with the teleprompter, Cardi spoke passionately from her cell phone for about 10 minutes.

“I’ve been waiting for this moment my whole life,” Cardi told the audience. “I take seriously the call to show up, to speak out, and to share a message that’s been on my heart for a while now.”

She spoke about how she relates to Harris’s journey, saying, “Like Kamala Harris, I’ve been the underdog, underestimated, and had my success belittled. Women have to work ten times harder and still face questions about how we achieved success. I can’t stand a bully, but just like Kamala, I always stand up to one.”

The rapper also explained what drew her to Harris, mentioning that she wasn’t initially interested in backing any candidate. However, Harris’s vision for the country changed her mind.

She said she didn’t have faith in any candidates until Kamala Harris joined and spoke the words she wanted to hear about the future of this country. She added that she believes every word Kamala says and said she’s passionate, compassionate, empathetic, and most importantly, she’s realistic.

