'I realized that I just couldn’t...': Revisit the time La La Land star Emma Stones had to change her name because of THIS reason

Emma Stone, the renowned actress celebrated for her remarkable performances, is not who you might think she is – at least in name. Behind the name of this successful Hollywood celebrity, there is a fascinating story about the reasons why Stone had to change her name and even her short-lived identity as Riley. Stone shared her journey which eventually led her to the name Emma.

Why did Emma Stone change her real name?

In the glitzy world of Hollywood, where names carry as much weight as talent, Emma Stone faced a unique challenge. The superstar’s real name is Emily Jean Stone. However, the Screen Actors Guild had stringent rules against duplicate names among its members, and another person was already registered with this name. This circumstance led to a significant decision and the change of the superstar’s name from Emily to Emma Stone.

Emma Stone on temporarily naming herself Riley

Emily Stone though didn’t directly choose to go with the name Emma. Stone shared that she first renamed herself Riley Stone but this name of hers didn’t last long as she herself failed to associate herself with her new name. Stone narrated in W Magazine , “My real name is Emily Stone, but when I started acting, that name was already taken by another actress, so I had to come up with a different one. For a 16-year-old, picking a new name is an interesting prospect, and back then I said, ‘I’m now going to be Riley Stone!’ So, for about six months I was called Riley.”

The superstar added, “I landed a guest spot on Malcolm in the Middle, and one day they were calling, ‘Riley! Riley! Riley! We need you on set, Riley!’ and I had no idea who they were talking to. At that moment, I realized that I just couldn’t be Riley. So I became Emma. But I miss Emily. I would love to get her back.”

Emma Stone's journey from Emily to Riley and, finally, to Emma is surely an interesting one. Emma Stone may have struggled to give herself a good name but it appears like her struggles paid off as it perfectly matches the persona of the superstar.