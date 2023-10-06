‘I'm never having kids’: When Emma Stone expressed her thoughts on motherhood and getting ‘married’

In a candid interview with Jennifer Lawrence for Elle's September issue in 2018, Emma Stone, known for her candidness and wit, delved into her thoughts on social media, self-image, friendships, and her evolving perspective on marriage and motherhood. As the milestone of her 30th birthday approached, Stone shared insights that shed light on her journey through life and fame.

From never to maybe: Stone's changing attitude towards kids

Turning 30 also brought with it reflections on friendships and the importance of choosing one's family. Stone expressed that she values friendships immensely, considering them the cornerstone of her life. She discussed how friends become the family you select for yourself. She particularly emphasized this perspective because her own family went through a significant change with her parents' divorce.

One of the most notable revelations in the interview was Stone's changing perspective on marriage and motherhood. She candidly admitted that her views had evolved over time. In her teenage years, she had firmly declared that she would never marry or have children. However, as she grew older, her desires shifted, leading her to a newfound openness to the possibility of marriage and motherhood. She emphasized how her perspective about kids had changed as she aged, sharing her evolving outlook on these aspects of life.

Stone's absence on social media: A conscious choice

One notable aspect of Emma Stone's life is her absence from social media platforms. When asked about her absence on Instagram and Twitter, she explained that she believed social media wouldn't be a positive influence on her life. She acknowledged that while she now handles scrutiny about her looks and attire with ease, there was a time when such judgments affected her. She said, "I struggled a couple of years ago with feeling like how I looked was being scrutinized." However, she recognized that if something genuinely bothered her, hearing people comment on it would only amplify her concerns. Her decision to stay away from the social media sphere stemmed from a desire to maintain her well-being.

Well, as per reports, the actress is currently married to SNL's Dave McCary, and have kept their relationship very private. However, the details available about their private, long-lasting romance are heartwarming. Stone and her husband celebrated the arrival of their baby daughter on March 13, 2021.

