'I Really Like Them': Amelia Dimoldenberg Claps Back At Andrew Garfield Dating Rumors With New Chicken Soup Date With Elmo; WATCH

Amelia Dimoldenberg, host of the popular Chicken Shop Date series, returned with a fresh and entertaining guest. Following her viral date with Andrew Garfield, Amelia sat down with Elmo from Sesame Street for a playful date filled with humor, nuggets, and surprising moments.

The latest Chicken Shop Date episode featured Elmo, the beloved red monster, who joined Amelia for a lighthearted chat over vegetarian nuggets. Elmo explained his choice, saying that Elmo is friends with a lot of chickens. The conversation started with Amelia complimenting Elmo’s Aquarius zodiac sign, which she shared but quickly became comedic confusion.

Amelia said that it’s just cool that they are both Aquarius. Staying true to his candid personality, Elmo responded, “It’s a very cool coincidence if Elmo knew what that meant,” while staring into the camera for comedic effect.

The date wasn’t all laughs, as Amelia candidly shared her thoughts on a recent date. Without naming names, many fans speculated she was referring to Andrew Garfield. “I met someone recently,” she said. “I really like them, and I feel like it went well. But I feel like I was in my head and maybe friend-zoned them before we could even begin.”

Elmo, ever the supportive monster, responded with empathy. “Oh, Elmo’s sorry to hear that,” he said. Amelia then shared about the chemistry she felt on the date. “It was a great date though. We’ve got real chemistry,” she added. Elmo reassured her, saying, “There’s always room for love.”

Throughout the playdate, Elmo brought his signature charm and sass. When Amelia teased him about moving his hands too much, Elmo froze. "That was a lot of hand movements there," Amelia joked. Elmo stayed perfectly still and quipped, "Now it’s awkward."

The banter continued as Amelia mentioned Elmo’s past meeting with soccer legend David Beckham. Elmo proudly recalled learning the word persistent from Beckham and decided it was time to teach Amelia a new word.

However, things turned competitive when Amelia mentioned Rocco, Elmo’s infamous nemesis. Amelia gifted something to Rocco despite the tension, leaving Elmo visibly unimpressed.

In one of the more reflective moments of the date, Amelia asked Elmo why he thought she had been single for so long. Elmo didn’t hold back and offered heartfelt advice. Amelia admitted she was desperate for insights, jokingly turning to the 3-and-a-half-year-old monster for help.

