‘Really Healing’: Andrew Garfield On His Experience Returning As Spiderman For No Way Home

Andrew Garfield was hesitant to return to the MCU world with Spiderman: No Way Home but the experience turned out to be extremely special. In an interview with Esquire, Garfield described his experience of working on Spiderman: No Way Home as “really healing.”

During his interview with Josh Horowitz on his Happy Sad and Confused podcast, the We Live in Time actor reflected on his time on the sets of the 2021 blockbuster and what it meant to him.

When asked whether he was nervous getting into the project, Garfield said neither he nor anyone else on the cast was nervous because the director Jon Watts was “so confident” as a filmmaker, it rubbed off against the cast as well. “I was like ‘ok he’s chilling that’s interesting, alright,’” Garfield recalled. “He was like ‘We’ll find it’” and that spirit gave the actor a sense of truth and faith.

Moreover, the Tick Tick Boom actor had multiple conversations with Watts before the filming started where he discussed what he wanted out of the film for his character. He didn’t wanna do the film if it was not gonna be fun, healing in some way, and meaningful. “There’s got to be a real reason why we’re all in this same multiverse,” he added.

Garfield wanted there to be destiny and a purpose behind the three Spiderman sharing the same space and everyone including Watts, Holland, and Maguire was on board with the idea. However, the one scene that sold Garfield into doing the film was his character catching MJ as she fell. It almost felt like a redemption arc for his Spiderman who by a tiny margin missed catching on to his universe’s Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone) and ended up losing her forever.

“The only thing that was set for my character was that I was going to catch MJ and that’s what sold me on it. I was like that’s plenty,” he explained to Horowitz.

Garfield is set to appear on big screens with John Crowley’s upcoming decade-spanning romance- drama We Live in Time, opposite Dune’s Florence Pugh. The film will be released in select theaters on October 11 and nationwide on October 18.