Will Jenna Ortega Return to MCU After Iron Man 3 Role With Robert Downey Jr.? Here's What We Know

Jenna Ortega showcased her exceptional acting talent from a very young age, quickly rising to prominence. Recently, she has garnered a massive fanbase due to her roles in projects like Wednesday and the upcoming Beetlejuice sequel. Fans are eager to see more of her, particularly in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

If Ortega were to join a Marvel project, it wouldn't be her first appearance in the franchise. She previously had a role in Iron Man 3, released 11 years ago, where she played the daughter of the Vice President, a character with one leg.

According to Screen Rant, fans are buzzing with excitement at the prospect of Jenna Ortega making a return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The possibility of Marvel bringing her back, a move they are known for, has only heightened the anticipation, keeping the hope alive.

The writers have plenty of opportunity to create an engaging storyline involving Ortega's character in the third installment of Iron Man. Since her role was a guest appearance, it allowed for a lot of mystery and creative freedom, which can lead to a strong plot.

According to the publication, many of her fans desire to see her play White Tiger, aka Ava Ayala, in this universe. The aforementioned character will appear in Daredevil: Born Again, which will be released next year.

However, a male character will appear onscreen, but there is still room for her to play the female version. Let's not forget that the performer told MTV in a previous interview about her preference for playing the original characters.

She told the outlet, "I love that there’s a lot more female leads nowadays; I think that’s so special. But we should have our own,” adding, "I don’t like it when it’s like a spinoff—I don’t want to see like ‘Jamie Bond.’ You know? I want to see another badass."

According to Screen Rant’s reports, the actress can also portray other characters in this franchise, including Moonstone and Mocking Bird, which have not yet made their debut onscreen.

As far as her latest projects go, she was seen in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which also featured Michael Keaton, Catherine O’Hara, Winona Ryder, and many more. She was also seen in X, Miller's Girl, Wednesday, Scream and Scream VI, and many more.

The highly anticipated next season of Wednesday will be released next year on Netflix. According to Variety, Lady Gaga is also set to join the venture.

