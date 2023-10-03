‘I still lack experience’: When Scarlett Johansson expressed her thoughts on motherhood and how ‘exhausting’ it was

Scarlett Johansson is a renowned Marvel Cinematic Universe actress and the proud mom of two. After giving birth to her first child Rose Dorothy with her ex-husband Romain Dauriac, the superstar opened up about the joys and challenges of parenthood, offering a candid perspective that many new parents can relate to. However, with years, Johansson’s view on parenting shifted as she defined this relationship as “emotionally abusive”.

Scarlett Johansson on learning to be a parent

In her interview with Gala magazine, retrieved from Hola , Scarlett Johansson revealed that despite the euphoria that motherhood brings, it's also incredibly exhausting. She confessed to having sleepless nights that came with caring for a newborn. Johansson revealed, "She smells sweet, totally. I can't quite describe it, but it really makes you euphoric. It’s exhausting in the most wonderful way. I never thought how much sleeping through the night would mean to me.”

As a first-time mom, she acknowledged that she still lacks experience and is currently in the process of learning. “I still lack experience. Right now I’m just trying to manage. You have to first, how should I put it, learn the ropes," the superstar shared.

ALSO READ: ‘I’ve always been interested’: When Scarlett Johansson revealed she was fascinated by ‘politics’ and wanted to run for ‘office’ someday

Scarlett Johansson defined the relationship with her kids as “emotionally abusive”

Years later in a separate discussion on The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast , Scarlett Johansson delved into the complexities of parenting, particularly during the early years. She humorously described her initial perception of parenthood when her daughter was very young and how it drastically changed as her child reached the age of three. Johansson compared the experience to being in an "emotionally abusive relationship," shedding light on the intense emotional swings.

"It’s really tough. I remember my daughter, my daughter was eight-and-a-half, and when she was two, I said, 'This is great. I don't know what everybody is talking about.' And then she turned 3 and it’s like being in an emotionally abusive relationship," Johansson commented. “It’s crazy, like very intense emotional swings and like, so bossy and adamant and like, it's just crazy. And, also these huge mood swings, constant mood swings, which I was like these, 'Those poor little guys.' I feel bad for 'em. You're like up and down constantly," she added.

Scarlett Johansson's reflections on motherhood offer a refreshing perspective on the highs and lows of parenting. Her willingness to share both the euphoric moments and the challenges she faces resonates with parents worldwide.

ALSO READ: ‘There must exist a world in…’: When Scarlett Johannson spoke about babies and how she wanted to ‘have it all’