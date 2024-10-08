'I Turned 60 And...: Hoda Kotb Opens Up About Her Decision To Leave Today Show After Milestone Birthday

Hoda Kotb candidly opened up about her decision to step out of the Today Show in one of the recent episodes of the NBC show. While talking to Jimmy Fallon on his show, Kotb talked about taking the decision to step down from the position while being at the top of the game.

The journalist took the decision to leave her show, which she co-hosted alongside Savannah Guthrie, Jenna Bush, and Al Roker, just a few days after she turned 60.

In conversation with Fallon, the TV star shared that she just knew in her heart that she had to take the leap and spend time with her family. She elaborated, "When I turned 60, something weird happened, man. I turned 60, and we had this beautiful party at the Today show, and I looked out at the sea of all the people who came and beautiful signs and so many well wishes, and I knew in my heart, This is it, man."

She further added, "This is what the mountaintop must feel like. Like I'd never had that feeling before." Kotb also went on to reveal her schedule, claiming that she even had to wake up at around 3 a.m. to shoot for the show.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'Inspired By You': Mariska Hargitay Lauds Hoda Kotb's Decision To Leave Today Show; Says She'd Happily 'Step In'

She went on to explain that she has followed the same schedule for almost 17 years.

The journalist added that she has the longest-running relationship with NBC of almost 26 years. Kotb mentioned to Fallon about her talk with her daughters, stating, "I was telling them, 'Mommy is going to be able to take you to school,' and they go, '[Gasp] Wednesday?' 'No, honey, not Wednesday.' 'Next week?' I go, 'No, honey, not next week. Probably somewhere in January or February.' She added, "They said, 'January, February?' I might as well continue working forever. For them, it's like till the end."

Kotb shared that she wanted to be there for her kids when they grow up and through the stages of life. She said that while she is not completely leaving the network, she will be more involved with the family.

The journalist explained, “You know what? You just have a feeling when you watch them grow. I was like, They need a little more of me, and I need more of them, so I think it’s all going to work out beautifully. But I’m going to be doing stuff at NBC; I’m going to stay in the family.”

Advertisement

Hoda Kotb announced her departure from the Today Show via a letter she wrote to the NBC network, and she mentioned the same on the 26th September episode of the show.

ALSO READ: SNL Pokes Fun At Hoda Kotb's Today Show Departure During Season 50 Premiere; Says THIS TV Personality Will Replace Her