'Inspired By You': Mariska Hargitay Lauds Hoda Kotb's Decision To Leave Today Show; Says She'd Happily 'Step In'

Mariska Hargitay gives her best wishes to Hoda Kotb amidst the talk show host leaving the Today show. Kotb, on the September 26th episode of the show, announced that she would be taking an exit from the NBC-hailed reality series to provide time for her family and kids.

Apart from her co-hosts, Savannah Guthrie, Jenna Bush and Al Rocker, the actress Mariska Hargitay also supports Kotb’s decision to leave. Moreover, Hargitay also joked with Guthrie that she is available to fill in the spot as in the replacement of the 60-year-old journalist.

During her appearance on the show, the Law & Order: SUV actress said to Hoda that she is proud of her and feels extremely inspired by her decision. In her conversations with the hosts of the show, Hargitay revealed, "I love you. I love you so much and I am so proud and inspired by you.”

She further said, "I was so excited to see you today, and I'm so grateful to be able to say that. Because you know — we're 26 years together, baby, and we're 60 together — and so when you made your decision, I said 'Yes.'"

Meanwhile, the actress also kept her offer on the table, stating to Guthrie that she would be "happy to step in any time."

As for Kotb, the TV star announced leaving the Today show in early 2025 via writing a letter to the NBC, where she expressed her gratitude to the cast and crew attached to the show and penned her reasons for the decision to walk out of her long-running connections with the show.

Moreover, in her emotional farewell to the audience and her friends-wellwishers, Kotb said on the episode, "I had my kiddos later in life and I was thinking that they deserved a bigger piece of my time pie that I have. I feel like we only have a finite amount of time. And so, with all that being said, this is the hardest thing in the world.”

She further added, "I'm gonna be here through the first of the year—past the first of the year—and I'm gonna stay in the NBC family, but it's kind of a big deal for me."

Hoda Kotb has been a part of the Today show for the past 6 years.

