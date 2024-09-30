SNL Pokes Fun At Hoda Kotb's Today Show Departure During Season 50 Premiere; Says THIS TV Personality Will Replace Her

Saturday Night Live embarked on its 50th season, and surely it was made special as acclaimed actress Jean Smart and singer Jelly Roll featured in it. The episode got extra special with the Weekend Update segment, during which Colin Jost joked about Matt Lauer taking Hoda Kotb’s place on the Today show after her departure.

On the September 28 episode, The Weekend Update segment, hosted by Jost and Michael Che, made sure to fill in the audience with the ongoing news, may that be about Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, Diddy, or Kotb’s exit from Today.

While talking about the veteran journalist, Jost said, “Hoda Kotb announced that she will be leaving the Today show.” He added that Kotb stated that she would "remember her time on the show fondly and not at all," as her picture was showcased on the screen holding a glass of wine.

He continued, “Hoda Kotb will be replaced by—oh no!—Matt Lauer-be.” Lauer's face appeared on screen with a wig over his head. For the unversed, he was fired from the show after the allegations about his behavior started making rounds, per People magazine.

However, the premiere of SNL also featured a little surprise reunion of The Hacks actresses, Smart and her co-star Hannah Einbinder, who made a cameo appearance while announcing the musical guest, Jelly Roll.

This episode was surely significant for the country singer as he debuted on its stage and performed Liar and Winning Streak from his upcoming tenth studio album titled, Beautifully Broken. He also posted about his appearance on Instagram.

Apart from the aforementioned host and the musical guest, we will also get to see Coldplay with Nate Bargatze, John Mulaney with Chapell Roan, Ariana Grande with Steve Nicks, and Michael Keaton with Billie Eilish.

The beloved star Punkie Johnson shocked everyone when she announced her departure from season 50 of the show. She posted about it on her Instagram. Along with her, Chloe Troast and Molly Kearney have also bid adieu to the show.

However, the cast list of the show has also added new names, which are, Emil Wakim, Ashley Padilla, and Jane Wickline. Apart from that, Marcello Hernandez, Devon Walker, and Michael Longfellow were promoted to the main casts of the show.

