Did Eva Longoria "Move Out of United States" Because of Donald Trump Getting Re-Elected? Actress Clears the Air

Eva Longoria is no stranger to rumors, but there's one piece of gossip that she'd like to clear up once and for all. Recently the actress had revealed in an interview with Marie Claire that currently, she wasn't living in the USA, instead opting to stay in Mexico and Spain. While to some this might be innocent or even unimportant information, a few netizens online started to theorize that the reason for this move might be Donald Trump's re-election.

However, she has made it clear that this is simply not true. While filming The View's Behind the Table Podcast, Ana Navarro got an unexpected call from her friend Eva Longoria, who set the record straight, saying, "Will you please let them know I didn't move out of the United States because of Trump." Later in the discussion, Navarro revealed that the Desperate Wives alum had moved "before Trump" was elected.

Longoria explained that she has been in Europe for 3 years now, which she had also stated in the Marie Claire interview that started these rumors in the first place. She said, "That’s in the article, by the way, the article says that. People just grabbed some clickbait stuff to be divisive." The 49-year-old was saddened by the events of the past couple of days, she continued "Everything you say is just meant to be divisive when we can't be that way right now."

She revealed the reason she's been living abroad is due to her work commitments, namely for, Land of Women, and Searching for Mexico. She reiterated she didn't like her statements getting "politicized." She added, "I'm a proud American. I've always been a proud American. Proud Texan, proud American."

Once she got her point across, Navarro made it clear that they hadn't planned this discussion or the call, in fact amusingly enough the reason Eva reached out to the 52-year-old was to ask for a recipe for "tamale day."

