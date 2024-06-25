'I Was A Huge Fan...': Halsey Reveals How She Got Role Of Tabby Martin In Upcoming Film MaXXXine

Halsey recently revealed how she bagged the role of Tabby Martin in the upcoming movie MaXXXine, the third and final film in the director Ti West‘s horror X film trilogy. The famous singer-songwriter shared that she was a fan of the first two movies, X (2022) and Pearl, noting that she met up with the director casually to talk about movies, music, and other things.

However, during their conversation, the movie MaXXXine came up naturally, and she eventually expressed interest in auditioning for a role. Read on further to know more details.

Halsey shares how she landed the role of Tabby Martin in MaXXXine

Halsey is one of the most successful singers in the music industry today. However, her talents extend beyond singing, as she has also entertained her fans with her previous work in the film industry. The Gasoline singer made a little cameo in the 2018 romantic drama film A Star is Born and even landed her voice for the character of Porsha Crystal in the animated movie Sing 2.

Now, once again, fans of the singer will get to see her on-screen performance, as she is portraying the role of Tabby Martin alongside her co-star Mia Goth (Maxine Minx) in their upcoming film MaXXXine.

Halsey recently spoke with The Hollywood Reporter ahead of the world premiere of MaXXXine, where she revealed how she came on board to play the role of Tabby Martin in the movie.

Advertisement

The Eastside hitmaker praised the film director Ti West and shared how she met up with him to discuss "films, music, and generally everything," noting that while they were talking, MaXXXine's topic "came up organically."

ALSO READ: 'Means A Lot To Me': Halsey Announces 5th Studio Album With Release Date Of First Single

Halsey shared that she grabbed the opportunity and expressed interest in auditioning for a role, after which West told her to "send in a tape." However, she said she wasn't sure if she would get the chance, noting, "But I didn’t think there was a chance in hell that I was going to get this."

Despite feeling unsure, the 29-year-old singer said that she decided to record an audition tape anyway, and much to her surprise, she received a call-back. “I was, like, ‘Shut up! Are you kidding me?’ Then the real panic set it because then I realized I had to actually then do it," she added.



Halsey on how she prepared to play the role of Tabby Martin in MaXXXine

Advertisement

According to the outlet, Halsey's character, Tabby, is Maxine's (Mia Goth) friend who dreams of becoming famous while working at a dance club. During her conversation with the outlet, the singer revealed how she prepared to play this role, noting that she had "minimal" information about her character but knew that Tabby worked at a dance club.

The singer explained that she drew inspiration from her upbringing in New Jersey, noting, "Tabby is that she really wants something amazing to happen for her. She’s looking for that moment, that burst of confidence."

ALSO READ: Halsey Reveals Lupus Diagnosis; Shares Glimpse Of Her Secret Health Battle On Social Media

She added, "That’s why I based her as a New Jersey girl because I was able to go back to where I was when I was coming up, thinking, it’s going to be me one day. Someday, something good is going to happen to me."

Halsey concluded by noting that she added a slight accent to bring Tabby Martin's character to life in the film.

Advertisement

MaXXXine will hit theaters on July 5, 2024.