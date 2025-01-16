‘I Was Ready To Fight’: Tina Fey Recalls Her Tough Days On SNL As Head Writer

Tina Fey is a beloved figure from the renowned show Saturday Night Live. Although she has moved on from the series, she continues to shine as an actress and even made a guest appearance on SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night.

For those who may not know, SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night is a docuseries by Peacock, consisting of four episodes, in which the actress from Date Night recalls her experience working on the sketch comedy show.

Letting her emotions out, Tina Fey first expressed that the show is driven by competition. The Megamind voice actress revealed that although everyone working at SNL is focused on one goal, “It is built on competition. It is built for like, ‘See you at the table.’”

Further reflecting on her time as head writer, Tina Fey shared that when she came from Chicago, “I was ready to fight whoever, but the rewrite tables were tough. They were grouchy."

Recalling her experience as head writer back in 1997, Fey explained that people would often make fun of the show while going “sketch by sketch” and even poke fun at the title.

The actress, who was recently seen in the mystery thriller A Haunting in Venice alongside Kenneth Branagh and other notable actors, added, “You would leave the room fully knowing that the writers' room was taking a s*** on it while you were gone, and that’s just kind of the way it was."

Fey went on to say that she’s unsure if the same culture exists with people working on the show today. However, she added that if they’re not following that old dynamic, SNL should consider returning to it.

Tina Fey joined Saturday Night Live in 2000 and left the show’s cast in 2006. SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night is now streaming on Peacock.

