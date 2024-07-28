'I'm Doing The Justin Bieber': Jonathan Bennett Reveals THIS Advice From Tina Fey On Mean Girls Set Actually Turned Out To Be True

Imagine if Aaran Samuels of Mean Girls did not have this luscious hair. The iconic dialogue which would be repeated in pop culture, would have never existed. Actor Jonathan Bennett reveals all the secret sauce that Tina Fey infused in Mean Girls and this advice that actually turned out to be true.

Means Girls is the go-to chick flick movie if you are having a movie night with your friends. Apart from giving us some of the most iconic lines in pop culture, it has had quite a cultural impact. Tina Fey who is the writer, and director of the movie, is considered one of the biggest comedic minds of Hollywood and has created some very memorable pieces of work.

But as it turns out, not just creator-wise, she has also been a visionary when it comes to people’s style. Jonathan revealed in an interview that Fey gave him some style advice back when they were filming the show that he has followed through in life.

Tina Fey’s advice to Jonathan Bennett about his hair

No, one can forget the line from Mean Girls that Aaran Samuels’ hair looks sexy pushed back. Bennett, who played that role, almost similar to his real life, did not take that advice back then.

The Van Wilder actor is looking back at how prophetic Tina Fey is, and how he has followed through on a piece of advice that she gave him while filming Mean Girls. While he wore his hair in a very floppy swooped way for a while after the filming of the movie, he realized that his hair does look better pushed back.

Recalling when he protested Tina when she told him that his hair would always look better styled back. Bennett reflected and said, "Tina Fey was onto something. She was like, 'Your hair looks sexy pushed back.' I was like, 'No, Tina, I'm doing the Justin Bieber,' "

He was also surprised when, years later, that would become the only hairstyle he would sport; Jonathan said, "And I had my hair all down, and she was like, 'When you get older, you're going to push your hair back, and you're going to find that you look sexy.' And I was like, 'No, I'm still a teenager,' " Bennett continues. "And then boom, I pushed it back, and she was right."

Mean Girls' 20th anniversary

The movie that set this all off, Mean Girls completed 20 years back in April. To celebrate this milestone, many of the cast and crew of the movie took to social media to express their love for the movie.

Bennett, who often treats his fans to some throwbacks from the 2004 movie, penned an emotional letter to his character Aaran Samuels, calling it the role that changed his life. He will be next seen starring in the Hallmark rom-com trilogy The Groomsmen and will also be seen hosting the show Finding Mr. Christmas.

