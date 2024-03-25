'I Will Not Be Bullied': Rebel Wilson Names Sacha Baron Cohen As Star Who Allegedly Threatened Her Over Memoir

Disclaimer: Article has mentions of explicit comments and coarse language. Discretion advised.

Australian actress and comedian Rebel Wilson started her career around the 2000s when she appeared in the comedy series Pizza. Since then, the actress has been a part of various films like Pitch Perfect, Senior Year, and more. Rebel Wilson’s memoir, Rebel Rising, is coming out on April 2, 2024. But amidst this, did Sacha Baron Cohen threaten Wilson to take the book down? Why? Find out.

Who is the ‘unnamed’ actor who asked Rebel Wilson to take the memoir down?

Rebel Wilson has finally named the ‘unnamed’ actor she was referring to. It is none other than Sacha Baron Cohen, the Dictator star. The Borat actor was unnamed by Wilson, but she did refer to him as a “massive a**hole” who was once her co-star. The Hustle actress also believes that Sacha hired a crisis PR team to send her threats. This is because the memoir has a chapter dedicated to Sacha. In an update on March 25, 2024, the Senior Year actress said, “I will not be bullied or silenced with high priced lawyer or PR crisis managers. The ‘a**hole’ that I am talking about in ONE CHAPTER of my book is Sacha Baron Cohen.” This update was given via her Instagram handle. In the previous posts, Wilson said, “Now the a**hole is trying to threaten me. He’s hired a crisis PR manager and lawyers. He’s trying to stop press coming out about my new book. But the book WILL come out and you will all know the truth.” This shows that the two share a long history.

What happened between Sacha Baron Cohen and Rebel Wilson?

Rebel Wilson also believes she has only taken the “no a**holes policy” seriously now. The two starred in the 2016-released film, The Brothers Grimsby. In a radio show that happened in 2014, Wilson revealed that Sacha had asked her to “go naked” in the film, which resulted in her threatening him to call the agent they share. She had said, “Every day he’s like, ‘Just go naked; it will be funny. Remember in Borat when I did that naked scene? It was hilarious,’” and added, “On the last day, I thought I’d obviously won the argument, and he got a body double to do the naked scene.” According to Wilson, Sacha even made some unwanted sexual demands, like “Stick your finger up my butt.” The Bruno actor has not commented on this yet.

