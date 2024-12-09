‘I Would Be Pretty Upset If...’: Adam Brody Recalls Wife Leighton Meester’s Reaction To Hot Rabbi Character From Nobody Wants This

Nobody Wants This has been heavily praised by the audience for its brilliance in storyline and the portrayal of characters by Adam Brody and Kristen Bell. In the show's first season, dropped on Netflix in August, there is a mature and budding relationship between a Hot Rabbi named Noah and his love interest, Joanne.

Apart from lauding the makers for bringing in such a narrative to the viewers, they also gushed over the character of Noah. While Brody is overwhelmed with the response, a reaction that certainly mattered to him the most was from his wife, Leighton Meester.

While making an appearance on the Andy Cohen Live show, the actor opened up on the Gossip Girl alum's reaction to his character in the Netflix show. Joking along with the host, Brody claimed that his portrayal onscreen has not "yet" caused any issues in his marriage and wishes to keep it that way.

Speaking with Cohen, The O.C. star revealed, "She's very proud." Addressing the point of the patchy road in their relationship, Brody shared, "We'll see. No. I'd say it's only a runway. Only smooth runway. We're such, you know, we're each other's biggest fans."

Further in his conversation, the actor stated that things have been great between him and Meester, who recently celebrated the 10th year of their marriage.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Nobody Wants This Star Adam Brody Recalls His First Meeting With Leighton Meester: ‘I Was Smitten Instantly’

Detailing whether any portrayal of onscreen characters affects them on a personal level or not, Brody said, “Any opportunity is an opportunity for both of us.”

He continued to say, “I don’t know. It’s early days, but it’s been great so far. We’ve been through this. I would be pretty upset anyway if something happened to my marriage, but I would certainly be upset if success ruined it.”

As for the Netflix show Nobody Wants This revolves around a podcaster and a Rabbi who fall in love with each other despite the societal problems that put their relationship to the test.

With the love and viewership received by the show, Nobody Wants This has been renewed for the second season by the streaming platform.

Season 1 of the series is available to stream digitally, and the details of season 2 will be dropped by the makers soon.

ALSO READ: Adam Brody Reveals How He And Wife Leighton Meester Advise Each Other When Considering Films: 'She Has That Outside Quality...'