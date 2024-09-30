Nobody Wants This Star Adam Brody Recalls His First Meeting With Leighton Meester: ‘I Was Smitten Instantly’

Nobody Wants This star, Adam Brody, has spilled details over his first meeting with his wife, Leighton Meester. In one of the unexpected teen drama crossovers, Meester, who played the role of Blair Waldorf in Gossip Girl and Brody, who portrayed the character of Seth Cohen in the O.C., got together and married with kids in real life.

Amidst promoting his recent Netflix series alongside Kristen Bell, the Gilmore Girls actor recalled meeting his wife for the first time in person at Canner’s, a deli in Los Angeles.

Detailing his first meeting to the media portal, Brody revealed that he often used to hang out at the place, and one day the cast of Gossip Girl managed to have a prop party, giving the actor an opportunity to lay eyes on his then future wife.

Brody mentioned, “I saw her and I was smitten instantly.” He further added, “I was smitten for a long time. I didn't get to know her for many years after, even though we worked together briefly, and she's so lovely, she's so sweet, she's so nice, she's so good. Yet, you know, and this is to her credit, she remained elusive to me for so long.”

In conversation with Penn Badgley on the Podcrushed podcast, the actor further claimed that Meester tried too hard to not let her feelings for Brody be known. The River Wild actor also revealed that there were many false starts in their relationships, but they made it through the challenges.

Adam and Leighton tied the knot in 2014 in a private ceremony after almost one year of dating each other.

Previously, while sitting down for an interview with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush on the Today show, Brody was asked about the secret to his marriage with the Monte Carlo actress, to which he responded, “Pick someone good. Be in love with someone who's great and listen to them. If you're with someone great, then you're on third base.”

He continued to reveal, “It takes sacrifice and humility and you have to grow together, and you have to be willing to grow because you're not going to be able to stay 100% right where you are, but yeah, if you're with someone wonderful, then you're on third.”

Meester, too, in her 2023 interview with E! News, shared that the couple have been super lucky with each other.

Adam Brody and Leighton Meester have been married for the past 10 years and share two kids.

