'I'd Love To': Pyro Actor Aaron Stanford Reveals If He Is Open To Return In Marvel's X-Men Reboot After Deadpool & Wolverine Cameo

While Deadpool & Wolverine is set to bring back two of the most loved characters from the X-Men franchise, we are in for a treat as there happen to be a lot of cameos and even more mutants showing up on screen. One of the most anticipated mutant beings in the movie is definitely Pyro, who is played by Aaron Stanford.

The actor recently opened up, talking about his future plans and if he would like to be a part of the X-Men reboot being eyed by Marvel Studios.

Aaron Stanford sheds light on returning as Pyro to Marvel’s X-Men reboot

Aaron Stanford happens to be one of the many returning actors from Fox’s X-Men franchise. He was seen portraying the role of Pyro in the previous entries of X-Men and was recently spotted in the teaser for Deadpool & Wolverine.

Talking to Screen Rant about playing one of the most powerful mutants, The Hills Have Eyes actor mentioned, “I mean, it's an absolute blast, obviously, you always want to know what the specifics are and what the characters are.”

Stanford further went on to add that he had enjoyed playing the character of Pyro in the past X-Men movies and also had a great time reprising his role for Deadpool & Wolverine.

When he was asked if he would love to be back playing the same role in the future reboot of X-Men, which is being planned currently at Marvel Studios, Aaron Stanford stated that if he is offered “a project that was akin to those mean, yeah for sure. I'd love to do it.”

Aaron Stanford as Pyro

Aaron Stanford was first seen as Pyro in the 2003 sequel, X2: X-Men United. He was shown to be friends with Anna Paquin’s Rogue and Shawn Ashmore’s Iceman.

However, after Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters is attacked by William Stryker, he, along with Iceman, Rogue, and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, flee from the property, eventually making Pyro turn sideways with Ian McKellen’s Magneto. He returned in 2006’s X-Men: The Last Stand and reprised his role in the upcoming and highly anticipated entry of Marvel Cinematic Universe, Deadpool & Wolverine.

Catch several mutants for the first time in the MCU, as the movie is set to release on July 26, 2024.

