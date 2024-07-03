'Very Cool': X-Men United Actor Aaron Stanford Reveals He Is Excited To Return As Pyro In Deadpool and Wolverine After 18 Years

The first-ever trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine gave us a look at Aaron Stanford’s Pyro. While the movie itself is going to be a grand tour throughout the mutant years of Fox Studios, Stanford seems excited to finally wear a superhero suit in the movie.

The actor was first introduced in X2: X-Men United in 2003.

Aaron Stanford talks about his Pyro suit in Deadpool & Wolverine

After a long 18-year gap, Aaron Stanford is back as Pyro on the big screen. But that’s not it; this time he has a superhero suit, about which he is super excited.

While talking to Entertainment Weekly, Stanford expressed his excitement, stating that he was very happy to have a costume for himself.

“In the original ‘X-Men’ films, Pyro gets really shortchanged in terms of a costume,” he further added.

Talking about his introduction in the 2003 movie, Stanford mentioned that he was first seen in Xavier’s School for Gifted Mutants when a SWAT team bursts in, out of nowhere, in the middle of the night. We also see in that movie that the kids have to flee without any preparation.

“For half the movie, I’m in my jammies,” the Pyro actor stated, also adding that he never got to wear a “cool leather, tactical suit” just like the other X-Men in the movie.

Advertisement

He then went on to add that in X-Men: The Last Stand as well, there was no great work done on his suit.

“So to have him be in a proper superhero costume that was actually taken from the comics themselves was very cool,” Aaron Stanford stated.

Cameos in Deadpool & Wolverine

Deadpool & Wolverine is surely going to be a grand entry for Marvel Studios after a long-running series of not-so-hit movies. With that, it could also be a movie similar to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness that brought along a lot of cameos.

While Pyro is not the only mutant showing up in the only Marvel movie set to release this year, it seemingly appears that Azazel, along with some old mutants, will also have a cameo in it.

Many fanatics have stressed the fact that Lady Deadpool will be played by Taylor Swift; however, speculations also serve as a base that she might play the mutant called Dazzler.

Advertisement

In the latest trailer of Deadpool & Wolverine, we also saw Tyler Mane’s Sabretooth returning to the screen.

Deadpool & Wolverine hit theaters on July 26.

ALSO READ: Deadpool And Wolverine New TRAILER Unveils Sabretooth's FIRST LOOK; See Here