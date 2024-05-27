‘I'm Not In The Middle Of It’: Snoop Dogg Weighs In On Heated Beef Between Rap Moguls Drake And Kendrick Lamar

Snoop Dogg is not taking sides in the Drake-Lamar beef!

The Drop It Like Its Hot rapper who was once involved in a heated rappers’ beef himself has commented on the ongoing feud between Drake and Kendric Lamar that seems to be escalating!

Snoop Dogg shares his take on the Lamar and Drake beef

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Fraiser, the Nuthin' But a G Thang rapper shared his diplomatic take on the ongoing rap beef. "Well, the only thing I want to say about that whole scenario is that I want to give both of them a shout-out for raising the bar as far as lyrics, as far as song-making and writing,” he said.

He added that the confrontation or whatever they went through has upped the writing and song-making skills of the parties involved. "Those are my nephews. I'm not in the middle of it. I support both of them and that's personal business, not my business," the rapper added.

When the beef settles down, consensus will declare Lamar as the winner. However, Snoop looks at the beef with fondness and credits both rappers for their contributions. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

"As far as what they did for the industry and the rap game, they made you rap again," he said. "You can't mumble your way and gimmick your way to a song no more, buddy. So, thank y'all."

What’s the Lamar and Drake beef about?

This feud’s been going on since 2010 but escalated when Lamar released the Like That with Future Metro Boomin. When the silent war reached its peak, Drake’s guard was shot and sustained major injuries.

Advertisement

Earlier this month OVO dropped a track called Taylor Made Freestyle which had Snoop and Tupac Shakur’s AI-generated voices. The track lyrics made the listeners believe that Snoop was on Drake’s side in this shenanigan.

The God’s Plan singer was forced to remove the track after a lawsuit was filed from Tupac’s estate. But soon enough, Snoop reposted it on his Instagram story. This move was shocking considering the Bad Decisions rapper’s friendly history with Lamar who also performed together alongside Dr. Dre, Eminem, and Mary J. Blige during the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show.

Snoop Dogg’s infamous East-coast West-coast rap beef

The Young, Wild & Free rapper doesn’t have a clean slate either! He was involved in 1990s rap beef which snowballed quickly into chaos. Snoop was caught amidst the East Coast West Coast rap beef at the peak of his career.

His song New York New York repped the Western rap stars while dissing the East Coast rappers simultaneously. Tupac Shakur and Death Row Records honcho Marion "Suge" Knight, among others, were pivotal parts of the feud and repped that West Coast.

Advertisement

As a response to the diss track, Capone-N-Noreaga and Mobb Deep clapped back with the song L.A. L.A. which escalated the beef further. It ended on a tragic note when Tupac was killed in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas in 1996. Six months later, the Notorious B.I.G. also died in a shoot-out in Los Angeles, putting an end to the beef.