How Many Kids Does Robert Downey Jr Have? Find Out As Oppenheimer Star Reveals How He Juggled Oscars Weekend With Children's Ball Games

Robert Downey Jr., who won his first Oscar, began his career in the 1980s with his father's 1970 film Pound. He married Deborah Falconer in 1992 but faced addiction issues in the mid-90s. After getting sober in 2003, they divorced in 2004. Since 2005, he has been married to Susan Downey and has made a successful return to acting, with Tony Star being his most notable role. He has three children from both marriages.

Who are Robert Downey Jr.'s children?

Robert Downey Jr.'s first son Indio was born to his first wife in September 1993. The only child from Downey’s relationship with Deborah, Indio has dipped his toes into the entertainment world. He made an appearance in his dad’s 2005 movie Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, where he played a younger version of the same character: Harry Lockhart. He also provided some music to the 2013 film Jackie, according to his IMDb. Indio is also a part of the hard rock band The Dose, which he sings and plays guitar for. The group released their debut album Saline in 2019.

Indio also struggled with similar drug issues as his dad. He was arrested in December 2020 for cocaine possession, and a source close to the family told People that he’d had problems with addiction in the past.

Downey’s second wife Susan Downey gave birth to his second son Exton Elias in February 2012. The Marvel star spoke about his son shortly after his birth during an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jay Leno. He explained at the time that his wife’s great uncle served as the inspiration for the name. “My wife’s great-uncle Joe was kind of eccentric — when he was in fourth grade, he realized he didn’t have a middle name, so he changed his name to J. Exton,” he said, via PEOPLE.

Susan gave birth to their first and only daughter Avri Roel in November 2014. Downey seemed very excited to announce his little girl’s birth. He tweeted that Susan had given birth and announced his little girl’s birth. He also hilariously wrote a Facebook status where he announced his daughter’s birth like it was a film project. “After 9 months of intensive development, Team Downey is pleased to announce our 2014 fall/winter project,” he wrote at the time. “Principal photography commenced 11-14 and will continue until she says, ‘Dad! You are embarrassing me…I’m 30, this has gotta stop.'”

Avri’s middle name is also a sweet tribute to both of her grandparents, according to Bustle. Roel is apparently meant to incorporate the first two letters of Susan and Robert’s parents. The Iron Man actor’s dad was also named Robert, and his wife’s mom’s name is Rosie Levin. Robert’s mom was Elsie Ford, and Susan’s dad’s name is Elliot Levin.

Robert Downey Jr. revealed how he and his wife had to make the "real high-level executive call,” on which parent would accompany son Exton to Little League, and which would cheer on daughter Avri at her softball game.

“They were both starting pitchers,” said Downey. In the end, Downey rooted on Exton, and Susan, who's also the actor’s producing partner at their company, Team Downey, supported Avri. Says the actor, “We had to divide and conquer.”

With all due respect to the kids, it was Downey who knocked it out of the park the next day. Not only did he win the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for Oppenheimer but he delivered one of the most entertaining speeches of the night. “I’d like to thank my terrible childhood and the Academy, in that order,” he said to laughter.

He then extended his gratitude to his family, including his three kids and wife. “She found me a snarling rescue pet and loved me back to life,” he continued. “That’s why I’m here.”

“It gives me something to attach my neurosis to that’s positive,” he quips while speaking with PEOPLE at the post-Oscars Governors Ball shortly after his victory.

“We all love his playfulness,” added Susan. No matter what hobbies Exton and Avri get into, Downey dives in. “He really cares about whatever they care about. And he will be indulgent,” she says. “Years ago [they were] into pancake art. We had everything you needed for pancake art.”

“The part I love is that I think for the kids, that whatever we built, whatever it is — and the wonderful cast of characters that we get to have circulating through lunches and dinners and hanging at our house — for the kids, it's just built a really safe space for them to figure out who they are and express themselves,” said Susan.

“He is definitely the source of humor and wit and joy,” she continued of Downey. “I see that coming out in my kids and I know where it's coming from. And it's just a very happy, very creative environment, and I believe he fosters it.”

