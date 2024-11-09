Indian-Origin Woman Anita Verma-Lallian Buys Late Matthew Perry’s Los Angeles Home; Deets Inside

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Anita Verma-Lallian, an Indian-origin woman, recently bought the late actor Matthew Perry’s house. The property in question here is the Friends actor's Los Angeles home. Per reports, Verma-Lallian acquired the Pacific Palisades property for $8.55 million.

While being a real estate developer, the new owner of the house also happens to be a film producer.

The founder of Camelback Productions took to social media to express her joy of buying her new property while also depicting her respect for the late actor from Fools Rush In. As seen in her Instagram post, Anita Verma-Lallian and her family were spotted performing a customary Indian tradition before they began their lives in the house.

In the long caption, the real estate developer mentioned that she and her family were super stoked about buying this new property in “Los Angeles earlier this month!" Verma-Lallian then even went on to thank her property agent, Brooke Elliott-Laurinkus, while also stating the story of how they got the hold of their new property.

She then went on to detail that the moment she set foot in the home, she instantly fell for it.

Detailing what grabbed her attention, the producer went on to add in her caption that “the view of the Pacific Ocean” held their breath, assuring the family that this was the house they were looking for. She then also added, “I believe every property has a history that we may or may not know about, and every home carries the energy that the current owner brings to it.”

Mentioning that it is customary for a Hindu to perform a prayer before settling in a new property, Verma-Lallian even thanked the “Panditji from Arizona,” who helped them perform the blessing.

Honoring the late actor, Matthew Perry, the new owner even mentioned that the family plans to keep some old legacy, such as the Batman logo in the pool, that was left behind by The Whole Nine Yards actor.

As per a report by The New York Times, Matthew Perry bought the property for $6 million back in the year 2020.

According to the reports, the house was built in 1965 and is a 3,500-square-foot, midcentury modern home, having four bedrooms, ocean views, wine storage, and walls of glass.

Matthew Perry passed away at the same home last October, at the age of 54.

