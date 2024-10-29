‘Makes You Angry’: Matthew Perry's Family Speaks Out On Actor’s 'Painful' Death Investigation

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Matthew Perry's family is opening up about the challenging investigation into the actor’s death, describing it as both painful and frustrating. Perry’s stepfather, Dateline host Keith Morrison, recently shared his concerns about the ongoing government investigation, which has brought to light significant details about the circumstances of Perry’s passing on October 28, 2023.

Perry, known widely for his role as Chandler Bing on Friends, died from the acute effects of ketamine. The investigation has led to charges against five individuals alleged to have played a role in supplying the star with this substance, including his personal assistant and two doctors.

Morrison expressed hope that the findings would send a powerful message to those who enable substance abuse, particularly for vulnerable individuals. “It makes you angry,” Morrison told PEOPLE.

“I hope this serves notice to anybody who was in a position to be an enabler: you better not do it. Because the price, if you do, may be very high indeed.” He suggested that Perry's fame played a role in the attention the case has received, potentially encouraging authorities to pursue accountability.

Five individuals have been charged in connection with Perry’s death, each facing serious allegations. Those charged include Perry’s assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, two doctors, Dr. Mark Chavez and Dr. Salvador Plasencia, an acquaintance named Erik Fleming, and Jasveen Sangha, a supplier known as The Ketamine Queen. Authorities allege that Fleming arranged the sale of ketamine from Sangha to Perry.

Morrison said he hopes the investigation will bring some accountability. He acknowledged that Perry may have mistakenly believed ketamine was a safer option than other drugs, describing how Perry thought “that this particular drug that he was taking wasn’t addictive, that it wouldn’t kill him. And of course, it did.”

Perry’s mother, Suzanne Morrison said she is thrilled that those involved are being held accountable for their roles. Morrison shared that he and Suzanne are hopeful Perry’s death can serve as a warning against enablers and the dangers of substance abuse.

Perry’s family has been deeply impacted by his struggles with addiction for many years. Morrison recalled multiple close calls over the years when Perry’s life hung in the balance due to complications related to substance abuse.

“For years, we have had to rearm ourselves repeatedly for the possibility that he would die,” Morrison told PEOPLE, recounting moments when doctors informed them that Perry might not survive the night.

Perry, himself, had often alluded to his struggles and the precarious nature of his health. Morrison remembered Perry saying, “If I die suddenly you may be shocked, but you probably won’t be surprised.” The family’s grief has been compounded by this long-standing fear, yet they are now turning their focus toward honoring his life in a meaningful way.

