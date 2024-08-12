Industry Series Actor Kit Harington Talks About His Sobriety Journey: 'I Put Everything Into It...'

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol.

Kit Harington is making headlines as he joined the cast of HBO’s Original drama series Industry season 3 as Henry Muck, the CEO of green tech energy company Lumi. The actor recently opened up about his experience working in the show. He also talked about his sobriety journey after previously revealing that he entered rehab in 2019 for alcoholism and was diagnosed with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. Read on further to know more details!



In a recent interview with GQ magazine, Kit Harington revealed that he feels fortunate to have gotten sober before welcoming children with his wife, Rose Leslie. The actor said that there was a time when it seemed "physically and emotionally impossible" for him not to drink again.

Harington then expressed that the fact that he can be proud of his sobriety journey is an "achievement" in itself. The Game of Thrones actor explained that before getting sober, he would look in the mirror and "call [himself] a c*nt," noting that he despised himself and couldn’t feel proud of anything he had accomplished in his career.

He added, "The fact that I am proud of getting sober is in and of itself a mark of being an entirely different person."

Harington mentioned that when he steps onto set and whatever work he does, a sense of pride comes from knowing that he invests "everything into it," explaining that before, he used to feel like he had this "huge monkey on my back" that felt like weighing him down.

Advertisement

The Baby Ruby actor noted that he can't predict the future and might face a "serious relapse," saying that he hopes this doesn’t happen. He expressed that talking about his struggles helps protect him.

ALSO READ: Games Of Thrones Actor Kit Harington Reveals Why He Won’t Watch House Of The Dragon: ‘I Don’t Think I’ll Ever….’

Harington shared that being open about his addiction challenges is meant to help others, as hearing from public figures who had similar struggles and are now genuinely happy and content, people might see that it’s possible to move past their issues and "can't imagine going back to what I [would be] going back to."

Meanwhile, Kit Harington's series Industry Season 3, episode 1, is now available to stream on HBO Max, with new episodes dropping weekly.