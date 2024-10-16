Irina Shayk Returns To 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Runway First Time Since 2016; Here's Why Her Previous Walk Went Viral

Irina Shayk made a breathtaking comeback to the Victoria's Secret runway on October 15, 2024, her first appearance since the 2016 show.

The model wowed the crowd with her celestial-inspired look, which included a star-covered, partially sheer one-piece. Shayk's comeback was eagerly awaited, particularly after her remarkable appearance in 2016, when she discreetly concealed her baby bump during her walk.

Shayk got pregnant with Lea De Seine, her daughter with ex-partner Bradley Cooper, in 2016. She had not made any public announcements about her pregnancy at the time. The model's radiant presence on the runway in 2024 radiated confidence and professionalism.

As Shayk prepared for the show, she reflected on her previous Victoria's Secret runway experience. Backstage with Entertainment Tonight, she revealed, “I mean, last time I walked [a] Victoria's Secret Show I was 4½, 5 months pregnant, so here we go. I’m back."

This nostalgic return brought up memories of her 2016 walk when she wore lacy gray lingerie set beneath a trench coat that partially concealed her pregnancy.

Shayk's ensemble was further enhanced in the 2024 show by a structured, 3-D train, which helped her stand out even more. She complemented her look with chunky hoops and metallic sandal stilettos, finding the perfect balance between boldness and elegance. Her glowy makeup and simple middle-part hairstyle complemented her look, with her black hair falling wonderfully behind her as she walked the catwalk.

Shayk's outfits during the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show were designed to conceal her baby bump while showing confidence. She wore a combination of pieces that helped to divert attention away from her midsection, which kept people backstage unaware of her pregnancy at the time.

A source who was present at the 2016 show later stated, “Looking back, some of her outfits were less revealing in the stomach and seeing the news after the show, it made sense. No one suspected backstage, that’s for sure! She looked as beautiful as ever."

Irina Shayk is making waves in the fashion industry beyond the Victoria's Secret runway. She walked the runways at Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks in the fall of 2024.

Notable appearances include her stunning look at the Dolce & Gabbana spring/summer 2025 womenswear show on September 21, when she wore a Marilyn Monroe-inspired blonde wig and pointed bustier.

