Is Ana De Armas Joining Avengers: Doomsday Cast? Fans Express Excitement Over The Rumor

The anticipation to witness Avengers: Doomsday among the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s fans is high because their favorite, Robert Downey Jr., who previously played Iron Man, will reportedly return and he will portray Doctor Doom in the venture.

This project will be very special for MCU fans because Deadline reported that Chris Evans will also join this project. As of now, his role is not yet revealed in the venture. Now, with the rumors floating around that Ana De Armas will potentially be a part of this venture, it is making the internet rejoice.

As per Netflix Junkie’s report, according to Daniel Richtman, the actress is speculated to be in talks for a role in the upcoming movie. As of now, no one is aware of what character she may be portrayed in.

As usual, netizens started quickly pouring in their opinions and expressing their excitement over this speculation.

A person on X shared their take on Armas potentially appearing in the film. They wrote, “That be awesome Ana de armas join MCU Avengers film.” Since at this point it is just a rumor and there is no more information available about it, many fans have begun to suggest which role she should take.

An individual on the aforementioned platform penned, “She should be the new Madame Hydra!” another suggested, “Ooo she could play Valeria Von Doom Dr Doom Daughter.”

Then there comes a certain section of the audience who do not care what she would play but they seemingly just want to see her on the big screen. A user on X posted, “I don’t care what it is; I’m buying 3 tickets.”

But it is safe to say that no matter who is cast in the venture, the film's anticipation will stay high for the OG Marvel fans. As per Deadlin’s article, Avengers: Doomsday is slated to release in theaters on May 1, 2026.

