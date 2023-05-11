Is Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh dating someone? Here's what we know

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh is all grown up now and is ready to enter the dating pool. The ‘Eternals’ actress and the ‘Moneyball’ actor who announced their divorce in September 2016, welcomed their first biological child in May 2006 just a few years after Jolie adopted her son, Maddox, from Cambodia. The 16-year-old has already started making headlines for her every slight move.

Is Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter all set to enter the dating pool?

Recently, Angelina and Brad’s daughter Shiloh amazed everyone with her public appearance where she was seen flaunting her new buzz cut. Now there are reports that Shiloh is all set to start her dating life but she wants to keep it away from the limelight because of her parents’ ugly divorce. An insider has revealed that, “She’s also dating, but after seeing her parent’s bitter divorce splattered all over the news, [she] prefers to keep her personal life low-key.” Previously another source was quoted saying, “Shiloh is very outgoing. She’s definitely not a little kid anymore. It’s like she grew up overnight.” Not just this, the star kid is always praised for her red-carpet appearances along with her mother.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt want their daughter to focus on studies

In a conversation with a tabloid, Brad praised Shiloh for her dance moves and was quoted saying, ““I don’t know where she got it from. I’m Mr. Two-Left-Feet here. I love when they find their own way, find things they are interested in, and flourish.” He also revealed that the teenager is also getting modelling offers. An insider revealed that Shiloh’s parents has different plans for her future and they want to prioritize education over modelling projects.

