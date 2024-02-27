Top 10 Popular Angelina Jolie Movies On Netflix: From Maleficent To Mr And Mrs Smith

Angelina Jolie, renowned for her captivating performances across a career spanning decades, has showcased her talent in a wide array of genres, from action-packed blockbusters to poignant dramas. With her versatility as an actress, she has garnered both commercial success and critical acclaim, cultivating a dedicated fan base unlike any other. In this article, we explore the top 10 Angelina Jolie movies on Netflix, aiming to honor the brilliance of her acting career on this popular streaming platform.

List of Top 10 Angelina Jolie movies on Netflix

10. Girl, Interrupted

Released In: 1999

Girl, Interrupted has earned Jolie her only Academy Award (Best Supporting Actress). The movie is a psychological thriller based on Susanna Kayaen’s memoir of the same moniker and stars Winona Ryder as Susanna during her time in the 1960s psychiatric hospital.

Angelina Joli plays Lisa in the film, a charismatic and manipulative psychopath. In addition to earning Jolie an Academy Award, the film also helped her bag a SAG Award and a Golden Globe.

9. The Bone Collector

Released In: 1999

The Bone Collector stars Angelina Jolie as a rookie detective who teams up with a paralyzed forensic expert (Denzel Washington) to track down a serial killer in New York City. A masterpiece of a crime thriller, The Bone Collector is based on a novel of the same name by Jeffrey Deaver.

8. Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Released In: 2001

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider is an action-adventure film based on the popular video game series. For her part in the film, Jolie plays the iconic archaeologist Lara Croft as she embarks on a quest to retrieve powerful artifacts while battling adversaries and solving challenging puzzles.

To prepare for the role, Angelina Jolie underwent weapon training and kickboxing. The endeavor left her bloodied and bruised for most parts but it was all worth it in the end because Jolie’s performance in the film speaks volumes.

7. Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Released In: 2005

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt as Jane and John Smith present a dual dose of action and comedy in the film. The two portray a married couple on a mission to assassinate each other. As they discover each other’s true identities they must navigate their growing complex feelings for each other while evading danger.

6. Kung Fu Panda

Released In: 2008

Angelina Jolie lends her voice to Tigress, one of the Furious Five warriors who train alongside kung fu maestro Po to protect their valley from evil in the animated film.

5. Wanted

Released In: 2008

In this action thriller, Angelina Jolie plays Fox, a skilled assassin who recruits a young man, played by James McAvoy, into a secret assassin network.

A smash hit at the box office, Wanted is based on a comic book series of the same name by Mark Millar.

4. Changeling

Released In: 2008

Directed by Clint Eastwood, Changeling tells the real-life story of Christina Collins in the 1920s, with Angelina Jolie portraying the character. The film follows the ordeals of Christina when her son disappears and the corrupt authorities try to cover up the truth and brush the case under the rug.

3. Kung Fu Panda 2

Released In: 2011

Angelina Jolie reprises her role in the animated action-comedy film. Like the first installment, Jolie voices Tigress, one of the Furious Five warriors who train alongside Po to better serve their valley and keep it safe from the villains.

2. Maleficent

Released In: 2014

In Disney's Maleficent, Angelina Jolie takes on the titular role, offering a fresh interpretation of the classic villain from Sleeping Beauty. Released in 2014, the film delves into Maleficent's backstory and viewpoint, exploring themes of love, betrayal, redemption, and karma. Its box office success led to the release of a sequel, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, in 2019.

1. By The Sea

Released In: 2015

By The Sea is a romance drama set in 1970s France about a married couple facing trouble in their paradise. In addition to starring in the lead role, Angelina Jolie also served as a writer-director on the film.

What makes this movie even more special is that it starred Angelina Jolie alongside her then-husband Brad Pitt. Sadly, a year following the release of the film, Jolie and Pitt announced their separation. Their love story began in 2005 when they first met on the sets of Mr. and Mrs. Smith.