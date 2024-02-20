What Did Lainey Wilson Say About Beyonce's Country Music Crossover? Find Out

Lainey Wilson is ready to welcome Beyoncé into the country genre with open arms. Beyonce's new album Act II, her first full country project is set to drop in mid-March. Two songs of the project are already out and Beyoncé serviced a single, "Texas Hold 'Em," to country radio.

Wilson, a traditionalist who enjoys acting, speaking, and dressing her own way, has praised the diversity of country music's new crop. She collaborates with artists like Hardy and Jelly Roll, showcasing her thick Louisiana accent and bell-bottomed wardrobe. During the People's Choice Awards show, Wilson won the trophy for the People's Female Country Artist. As she claimed her trophy, she spoke once again to the genre's growing diversity, and how grateful she is to have a place in it.

Lainey Wilson reacts to Beyonce's country music

Lainey Wilson opened up to Extra on the People's Choice Awards red carpet about why Beyonce's crossover into country music is something to be excited about. "I love it," said Wilson. "The more the merrier. I'm like, again, it's about that storytelling. It's just about making people feel at home… and everybody wants to feel at home."

When asked how she felt about the way some country music stations have refused to play Beyoncé's new country songs "Texas Hold' Em" and "16 Carriages," Wilson continued praising the singer. "Hey, you know what? Everybody is going have something to say about everything. I bet you wouldn't say it to her face," she said. "I love Beyoncé."

Wilson's 2022 album Bell Bottom Country, which won her the 2024 Grammy for best country album, solidified her position in the country music industry, and she acknowledged the influence of her upbringing during her acceptance speech at the Grammys.

"I am from a farming community in northeast Louisiana, a little town of 200 people, and I'm a fifth-generation farmer's daughter, and I would consider myself a farmer too. And everybody that I surround myself with, I think they're farmers too, but they're story farmers," she said.

"And it's about getting up every single day and planting those seeds and watering them and watching them grow," continued Wilson. "And sometimes when you find the right farming community, you can have a harvest of a lifetime, and I truly believe that and I think that's exactly what this is tonight."

"It's been a whirlwind, and that's the best way I can explain it, trying to keep one foot on the ground," she told PEOPLE on the Grammy's red carpet. Wilson will continue showcasing her music on the Country's Cool Again Tour, starting in Nashville on May 31.

When is Beyoncé's new album coming?

Beyoncé is releasing her first country album, "Act II," from her 2022 album Renaissance, marking the first country album in her career. She announced the release during the Super Bowl halftime show, marking her first in her decades-long career. She also released two songs, “Texas Hold 'Em” and “16 Carriages” at the same time, including visualizers for both on YouTube. The songs are now available on all streaming platforms, though they were first released on Tidal.

The album, which will be released on March 29, is Beyoncé’s eighth studio record, not including five live albums.

During her Super Bowl commercial in partnership with Verizon Wireless, Beyoncé teamed up with Tony Hale to try to break the Internet by completing a list of firsts, such as being the first Black female president, or “Beyoncé of the United States” and even her own version of Barbie, “BarBey.”

At the end of the clip, Beyoncé is attempting to go viral by being the first woman to launch the first rocket for the first performance in space. When that fails, the multi-hyphenate ends the commercial with a voiceover saying, “OK they ready. Drop the new music.”

Almost immediately after, Beyoncé posted the trailer for her new album on Instagram. As she drives through the desert in the clip, a group of men looks up at a billboard that is revealed to say “Texas Hold ‘Em,” the name of the first single. The clip cuts to black with text that says, “act ii 3/29.”

While Beyoncé has yet to announce the official album name, fans are referring to it as Renaissance: Act II or simply Act II. The singer announced the album in June 2022 as "act i" and teased a Southern drawl and Houston roots with rustic beats. The second installment of Renaissance will feature a country album, with Beyoncé crooning in "Texas Hold 'Em" about the state of Texas. Despite not announcing the official album name, fans are referring to it as Renaissance: Act II.

Fans speculated that Beyoncé was teasing a country album for months, but the rumors amped up after she donned a cowboy hat and a custom Louis Vuitton leather studded skirt suit designed by Pharrell Williams to the 2024 Grammy Awards.

