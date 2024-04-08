Is Bianca Censori Planning To Start Family With Kanye West? Find Out As Source Hints At Couple’s Future Plans

Bianca Censori and Kanye West have been making headlines ever since the couple got together. While Censori’s bizarre outfits have grabbed eyeballs on multiple occasions, this time the Australian native has revealed that she is ready to plan a family with the rapper. A source close to the couple shared that the model loves attention and will continue to show skin even while pregnant. The insider also stated that Censori feels that Ye’s designs for her outfits are artistic, and she will continue to wear them, irrespective of what people think of her.

What Did The Source Reveal About Bianca Censori’s Pregnancy Plans?

Bianca Censori was distanced from her family in Australia soon after getting married to Ye West. Though the family members are not too close, the model has still discussed pregnancy plans with her close ones. According to the reports, Censori will take fashion inspiration from Rihanna, who gracefully flaunted her baby bump both times she was expecting. The Australian model might also follow the same trend of opting for crop tops and pants.

A source close to Censori shared, “Bianca is in her element. She loves the attention and being dressed by Ye, despite what everyone thinks of her outfits. She feels a lot of her looks are artistic, not just about fashion. Bianca is fully dedicated and in it for the long haul; she doesn’t care what people think of her.” The insider further added, "I wouldn’t be surprised if she got pregnant soon, and she'll still wear revealing outfits the same as Rihanna did."

Is Bianca Censori’s Family Supportive Of Her Decision?

As mentioned earlier, Censori has discussed her pregnancy plans with her family. However, the members are not quite happy with the model’s decision. Though the model has been seen hanging out with West and Kardashian’s kids, according to the sources, it has only escalated Censori’s wish to have kids. Speaking of the model’s parents’ permission, the insider claimed, "There was a time when her parents were supportive of her having children with Kanye, but no one believes at this time that her becoming pregnant and having a baby right now is a good idea.”

Censori’s family claimed, "They want Bianca to have children and they want grandchildren, but they want them to grow up in a stable and loving household. Life with Kanye is not stable at all."

Amidst the discussions, the couple continues to step out together, while Bianca turns heads in her new outfit.

